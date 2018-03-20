DAWN.COM

Removal of Benazir's picture from BISP logo 'unconstitutional', says PPP leader

Nadir GuramaniUpdated March 20, 2018

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Tuesday strongly condemned the removal of Benazir Bhutto's picture from the logo of Benazir Income Support Programme initiative (BISP), DawnNewsTV reported.

Senior PPP leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari termed the act of changing the BISP logo "unconstitutional", as the programme had been approved by an act of the parliament and the logo was also unanimously accepted.

Bukhari urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government to stop harbouring feelings of prejudice against the late PPP leader, which he said was the driving force behind this decision.

With PML-N's 'supreme leader' already under scrutiny, Bukhari warned the rest of the party to be "prepared for accountability".

In the wake of child abuse cases in the country, BISP launched a countrywide campaign in January to raise awareness about various aspects of child protection — including the role of parents, teachers, leaders, guardians and responsible members of civil society.

