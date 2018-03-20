DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

7-year-old Quetta girl's rapist, murderer sentenced to life in jail

Syed Ali ShahMarch 20, 2018

Email


A Quetta anti-terrorism court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life in jail for the murder of a seven-year-old girl. He was also handed a four-year jail sentence for raping the minor.

Junaid, the accused, was convicted for raping and murdering the child on November 7, 2014, in Quetta's Zarghoon Road area. Judge Ghulam Siddique Bazai announced the judgement amid tight security in the courtroom.

The parents of the seven-year-old, who were also present in the courtroom, expressed their satisfaction over the judgement.

The girl's father thanked civil society and the media "for highlighting the issue and making sure that justice was served."

Deputy Inspector General Razzaq Cheema told the media during a press conference after the judgement was announced that the accused had confessed to his crimes on Nov 20, 2014, when he had been arrested.

Cases of sexual assault against minors have come under greater scrutiny in the country following the rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab in Kasur, whose body was found from a dump in the city last week.

The news shocked the entire country with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry while violent protests broke out in Kasur.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
El Cid
Mar 20, 2018 04:51pm

Rape and murder, then the only minimum punishment is death.

Gopal patel
Mar 20, 2018 04:59pm

Should have been given death sentence. Rape itself is the murder self esteem of the victim and after that she is also physically murdered. A double murder !

zaki
Mar 20, 2018 05:37pm

Chief justice supreme court should take notice of such lenient decision.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Delimitation paradox

Delimitation paradox

Inequality is a direct outcome of the law itself that has set the principles of delimitation.

Editorial

March 20, 2018

Inter-institutional harmony

IT could prove to be the briefest of respites, but in this season of great political uncertainty and danger, common...
March 20, 2018

Circular debt

IN his first budget speech in June 2013, then finance minister Ishaq Dar gave an assurance to the country that the...
March 20, 2018

Upgrading investigations

TO put it mildly, the state of the criminal justice system in Pakistan is abysmal. Instead of being investigated...
Updated March 19, 2018

Countering militancy

FURTHER attempts to curtail the public operations of the Jamaatud Dawa, this time by the KP government, ought to be...
March 19, 2018

Grim anniversary

IT has been seven long years since Syria descended into the pit of civil war — a war marked by intense brutality ...
March 19, 2018

Abject state of zoos

WHEN animals fall victim to unwarranted human intervention and ineptitude, it gives pause for reflection. The past...