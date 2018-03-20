7-year-old Quetta girl's rapist, murderer sentenced to life in jail

A Quetta anti-terrorism court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life in jail for the murder of a seven-year-old girl. He was also handed a four-year jail sentence for raping the minor.

Junaid, the accused, was convicted for raping and murdering the child on November 7, 2014, in Quetta's Zarghoon Road area. Judge Ghulam Siddique Bazai announced the judgement amid tight security in the courtroom.

The parents of the seven-year-old, who were also present in the courtroom, expressed their satisfaction over the judgement.

The girl's father thanked civil society and the media "for highlighting the issue and making sure that justice was served."

Deputy Inspector General Razzaq Cheema told the media during a press conference after the judgement was announced that the accused had confessed to his crimes on Nov 20, 2014, when he had been arrested.

Cases of sexual assault against minors have come under greater scrutiny in the country following the rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab in Kasur, whose body was found from a dump in the city last week.

The news shocked the entire country with #JusticeforZainab becoming the rallying cry while violent protests broke out in Kasur.