Man arrested in Dera Ghazi Khan for mutilating wife's genitalia

Border Military Police in the tribal area of Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday arrested a man accused of mutilating his wife's genitalia.

A case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim's father, said the political assistant to the tribal area of Dera Ghazi Khan, Jamil Ahmed.

The victim is currently under treatment at the tehsil headquarters hospital Taunsa Sharif.

The woman's father told the police that he along with his brother were going to a nearby village when they heard screams coming from his daughter's house.

According to the father, upon entering the house, they found his daughter screaming in a room locked from the inside. After breaking the door, the father said he caught his son-in-law in the act and found his daughter in a pool of blood. He alleged that an accomplice of the suspect was also present at the scene.

The victim's father took her to the hospital. Police said that the husband has been arrested while raids were being conducted to arrest the alleged accomplice who was on the run.

The accused, according to the FIR, said that he attacked his wife after she refused to give him her gold earrings. The woman's family, however, told the police that the couple fought often and her husband committed the violent act for them "being unable to conceive children".