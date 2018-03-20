DAWN.COM

'Will not forgive without punishment': SC bans Shahid Masood from hosting TV show for 3 months

Haseeb BhattiMarch 20, 2018

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday banned television anchorperson Shahid Masood from hosting his programme for three months and asked him to submit a written apology to the court.

The news anchor offered the court an unconditional apology "from the depths of his heart" for being unable to prove his startling allegations against the convicted rapist and murderer, Imran Ali, of six-year-old Zainab in Kasur. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, however, dismissed the verbal apology, saying: "I will not forgive you without punishment".

"I have been hearing about the 'depths of your heart' for a while now," Justice Nisar remarked.

The CJP then told Masood to "suggest a punishment for himself or the court will ban him for six months". Masood first suggested a ban for one month and then extended it to two months.

The SC announced a ban for three months and ordered the anchorperson to submit a written apology. Justice Nisar warned him that the courts "were not the same as before".

Editorial: Yellow journalism

At the beginning of today's hearing, Justice Nisar lambasted the anchorperson for "insulting [the CJP's] law officer" during his late night programme. "How dare he insult my law officer?" the CJP asked.

"I can get a screen installed to watch the remarks you gave in your characteristic loud voice," Justice Nisar said, adding that the court could charge Masood for contempt of court.

In an earlier hearing this month on March 7, the CJP had refused to accept a verbal apology from News One anchorperson for his startling allegations against the convicted rapist and murderer of six-year-old Zainab in Kasur.

Masood, on March 12, had submitted a written apology in court, saying that he was "sorry if the transmission hurt anyone's sentiments". The apology was again rejected by the CJP who said that the anchorperson "had not apologised" in his answer.

The anchorperson had claimed during a late night show in January that convict Imran Ali was a member of a pornography gang which also includes a Punjab minister. During earlier hearings of the case, Masood had also told the court that the suspect has 37 foreign accounts.

Imran Ali, who was convicted in the rape and murder of Zainab Amin by an Anti-terrorism Court in February, had appealed to the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the verdict that handed him death penalty on four counts, pleading not guilty to the offences. His appeal was turned down by the LHC on Tuesday.

Comments (26)

Qazi Rashid Manzoor
Mar 20, 2018 01:10pm

Not enough. Should have been imprisoned for 3 months & banned for 3 years

Haroon
Mar 20, 2018 01:13pm

Should have been for life. Plaster his mouth!

M. Emad
Mar 20, 2018 01:17pm

Only 3 months ban for this Fraud !

Sohrab
Mar 20, 2018 01:17pm

Not for life. Interesting!

Nitin
Mar 20, 2018 01:20pm

Too soft and lenient. Wonder why ? I think they want him for election time to be back on tv.

Wajih Qidwai
Mar 20, 2018 01:21pm

Should have banned for the entire life on false reporting and creating sensation

Punjabi
Mar 20, 2018 01:23pm

What About Imran Khan Tweet on same story?

TM
Mar 20, 2018 01:23pm

He should be banned for life

Baloch
Mar 20, 2018 01:23pm

Really a harsh punishment! This decision is a joke.

Rebel
Mar 20, 2018 01:30pm

Salute to supreme Court

RK
Mar 20, 2018 01:33pm

He should be asked to teach in a university without pay for a year. He is highly paid anchor. Should be asked to pay a fine to the family of Zainab besides banning him on TV shows for the same period of time. I am sure, he will not submit written apology. If he does not, he be detained.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 20, 2018 01:33pm

Liar, liar, house on

Muhib E Watan
Mar 20, 2018 01:35pm

It was all about to cover up a Mafia behind this which also involved some big fish. The Zainab case still open and will be having development stories as days goes by.

Mahmood
Mar 20, 2018 01:45pm

Frauds like GEO TV are still working , why are they telecasting?

Mushtaq Ali Khan
Mar 20, 2018 01:47pm

Dr Shahid is a good ournalist, he'll bounce back.

Falcon1
Mar 20, 2018 01:48pm

He should be jailed for one year, for each fib and fabrication he offered on national TV to make a mockery of the public.

He has no credibility left. After 3 months, which TV network would want to be associated with him??

Inam
Mar 20, 2018 01:48pm

I can see happiness in the comments by Indians. Don't worry, he will be back soon :)

Skyhawk
Mar 20, 2018 01:51pm

Three months ban is too much for a patriotic and competent host/analyst Dr. Shahid Masood. Mir Shakeel published fake news about judiciary in his newspaper and committed false reporting on his TV channel more than once but he is still free.

Changez Khan
Mar 20, 2018 01:53pm

Shahid Masood got off too easy, the sentence should have been more than 3 months (6 months to 1 year).

Khan
Mar 20, 2018 01:53pm

Why didn't SC disqualify MNS for 3 months for iqama?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 20, 2018 01:57pm

This is a good example for those who spread rumours, fake news and make silly statements without substantiated them. Justice prevailed and will deter others from unprofessional and stupid acts!

S Rehman
Mar 20, 2018 01:59pm

Should be banned for a year !,let’s hope other anchors learn lesson from him and srop spreading unverified information

Naveed
Mar 20, 2018 01:59pm

Should also be punished monetarily, atleast equivalent to cost of the proceedings and cost incurred in investigation on his fake news.

asad
Mar 20, 2018 01:59pm

People like Shahid Masood, Amir Liaquat, Nihal Hashmi, Khuwaja Asif, saad rafique, Talal Chaudri, ,,, can never learn lesson until you hit their pockets, just fine them several crores or if they do not correct themselves confiscate their wealth.

Nasir
Mar 20, 2018 02:02pm

This absolute soft punishment will encourage others now. CJP has told in first hearing to Shahid Masood that you can not imagine what will happen to you if your claims are not true. Why this turn around now. This will certainly increase the impression of selected accountability.

naveed
Mar 20, 2018 02:04pm

Ban him forever

