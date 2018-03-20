'Will not forgive without punishment': SC bans Shahid Masood from hosting TV show for 3 months
The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday banned television anchorperson Shahid Masood from hosting his programme for three months and asked him to submit a written apology to the court.
The news anchor offered the court an unconditional apology "from the depths of his heart" for being unable to prove his startling allegations against the convicted rapist and murderer, Imran Ali, of six-year-old Zainab in Kasur. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, however, dismissed the verbal apology, saying: "I will not forgive you without punishment".
"I have been hearing about the 'depths of your heart' for a while now," Justice Nisar remarked.
The CJP then told Masood to "suggest a punishment for himself or the court will ban him for six months". Masood first suggested a ban for one month and then extended it to two months.
The SC announced a ban for three months and ordered the anchorperson to submit a written apology. Justice Nisar warned him that the courts "were not the same as before".
At the beginning of today's hearing, Justice Nisar lambasted the anchorperson for "insulting [the CJP's] law officer" during his late night programme. "How dare he insult my law officer?" the CJP asked.
"I can get a screen installed to watch the remarks you gave in your characteristic loud voice," Justice Nisar said, adding that the court could charge Masood for contempt of court.
In an earlier hearing this month on March 7, the CJP had refused to accept a verbal apology from News One anchorperson for his startling allegations against the convicted rapist and murderer of six-year-old Zainab in Kasur.
Masood, on March 12, had submitted a written apology in court, saying that he was "sorry if the transmission hurt anyone's sentiments". The apology was again rejected by the CJP who said that the anchorperson "had not apologised" in his answer.
The anchorperson had claimed during a late night show in January that convict Imran Ali was a member of a pornography gang which also includes a Punjab minister. During earlier hearings of the case, Masood had also told the court that the suspect has 37 foreign accounts.
Imran Ali, who was convicted in the rape and murder of Zainab Amin by an Anti-terrorism Court in February, had appealed to the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the verdict that handed him death penalty on four counts, pleading not guilty to the offences. His appeal was turned down by the LHC on Tuesday.
Comments
Not enough. Should have been imprisoned for 3 months & banned for 3 years
Should have been for life. Plaster his mouth!
Only 3 months ban for this Fraud !
Not for life. Interesting!
Too soft and lenient. Wonder why ? I think they want him for election time to be back on tv.
Should have banned for the entire life on false reporting and creating sensation
What About Imran Khan Tweet on same story?
He should be banned for life
Really a harsh punishment! This decision is a joke.
Salute to supreme Court
He should be asked to teach in a university without pay for a year. He is highly paid anchor. Should be asked to pay a fine to the family of Zainab besides banning him on TV shows for the same period of time. I am sure, he will not submit written apology. If he does not, he be detained.
Liar, liar, house on
It was all about to cover up a Mafia behind this which also involved some big fish. The Zainab case still open and will be having development stories as days goes by.
Frauds like GEO TV are still working , why are they telecasting?
Dr Shahid is a good ournalist, he'll bounce back.
He should be jailed for one year, for each fib and fabrication he offered on national TV to make a mockery of the public.
He has no credibility left. After 3 months, which TV network would want to be associated with him??
I can see happiness in the comments by Indians. Don't worry, he will be back soon :)
Three months ban is too much for a patriotic and competent host/analyst Dr. Shahid Masood. Mir Shakeel published fake news about judiciary in his newspaper and committed false reporting on his TV channel more than once but he is still free.
Shahid Masood got off too easy, the sentence should have been more than 3 months (6 months to 1 year).
Why didn't SC disqualify MNS for 3 months for iqama?
This is a good example for those who spread rumours, fake news and make silly statements without substantiated them. Justice prevailed and will deter others from unprofessional and stupid acts!
Should be banned for a year !,let’s hope other anchors learn lesson from him and srop spreading unverified information
Should also be punished monetarily, atleast equivalent to cost of the proceedings and cost incurred in investigation on his fake news.
People like Shahid Masood, Amir Liaquat, Nihal Hashmi, Khuwaja Asif, saad rafique, Talal Chaudri, ,,, can never learn lesson until you hit their pockets, just fine them several crores or if they do not correct themselves confiscate their wealth.
This absolute soft punishment will encourage others now. CJP has told in first hearing to Shahid Masood that you can not imagine what will happen to you if your claims are not true. Why this turn around now. This will certainly increase the impression of selected accountability.
Ban him forever