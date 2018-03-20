All set for Gladiators vs Zalmi eliminator as PSL returns to Lahore

The Quetta Gladiators will face defending champions Peshawar Zalmi in the first eliminator of the third HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) today as the tournament returns to Lahore after a year.

Strict security measures have been taken for the two play-offs to be held at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, which successfully hosted the final of the second PSL last year.

The Gladiators, the runners-up of the last two editions of the PSL, will not have the services of experienced Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, dashing English batsman Kevin Pietersen and his countryman Jason Roy as well as left-armer Ben Laughlin for the upcoming matches.

However, the players who arrived in Lahore to accompany the Quetta side include Rilee Rossouw, Mahmudullah, Chris Green, Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles and Tom Kohler Cadmore.

The foreign players from Zalmi's squad who have arrived in Pakistan for the matches include Darren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Tamim Iqbal and Rikki Wessels.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz Ahmed had sounded optimistic about his team's performance despite the replacements.

Spectators stand with posters in support of their teams. — DawnNews

“Yes we had lost the final to Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium last year, but we have some plans for them this time and will not repeat the mistakes of the past and we will try our best to grab the opportunities to win it,” said Sarfraz who is also captain of Pakistan in all three formats.

Zalmi are meanwhile pinning their hopes on dashing batsman Kamran Akmal, the top scorer of the PSL-III, to continue with his magnificent form after having recovered from his fitness problems.

Islamabad United has already qualified to play the final in Karachi. The winner of today's contest will face off with the Karachi Kings tomorrow to vie for the second finalist spot.

Security measures

The roads surrounding the stadium will be cordoned off around 2pm. Schools in the area were already dismissed at around 11am.

Police escort vehicles carry cricketers of Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi teams as they arrive at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium on Monday. — AFP

A shuttle service will be provided to transport spectators from the designated parking points to the stadium.

See: Lahore and the PSL final

After a thorough security check, visitors will be allowed to enter the stadium starting at 4 in the afternoon. The match will commence at 7pm.

The weather in Lahore is partly cloudy, while light rain with winds is expected in the evening.

Two visitors painted in the colour of Pakistani flag. — DawnNews

Police authorities have intensified security ahead of the two PSL matches by deputing over 18,000 personnel.

Pakistan Army and Rangers (Punjab) personnel have also been deployed in and around the stadium, airport and the hotel where the players are staying.

“The Punjab government has made security arrangements for international cricketers equal to that of the state guests,” DIG operations Dr Haider Ashraf told Dawn while sharing details of the security plan.