DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Dollar spikes to high of Rs115.5; dealers hold govt responsible

Dawn.comMarch 20, 2018

Email


The value of the US dollar hit a high of Rs115.50 on Tuesday in interbank trading, with currency dealers suspecting the government's commitments to foreign monetary bodies being the cause behind the sudden rise. The value of greenback also increased by Rs5.40 in the open market, DawnNewsTV reported.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) held rising demand for dollars responsible for the rise in the USD, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation, but forex dealers seemed reluctant to accept this line of reasoning.

General Secretary Exchange Companies Association Zafar Paracha told Dawn.com that the USD was being sold and purchase at Rs116 and Rs115 respectively.

He claimed that foreign loans, the government's unannounced commitments to international bodies and corruption are responsible for the lower value of the rupee.

Paracha, speaking about corruption with respect to fluctuation in the dollar-rupee exchange rate, alleged that those with advance knowledge of the changing value were able to earn money off the adjusted rates.

He strongly criticised he drop in the value of the rupee, saying that it would pave the way for inflation, lesser foreign investment in the country and the use of illegal means for transferring money.

He demanded the government withdraw the increase in the dollar rate and asked authorities to take traders into confidence before making such decisions.

Given that Pakistan is set to be placed on the Financial Action Task Force's grey list in June, it is not the right time to devalue the rupee, he said, asserted that all regulations which facilitate illegal trading should be amended.

Criticising the Federal Investigation Agency for its frequent raids on money exchangers, Paracha reminded the authorities that the SBP, not the FIA, is a financial regulator.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
truthspeaks
Mar 20, 2018 02:16pm

now the term is finishing they want to make the future government responsible for the mess

thanks

Footballer
Mar 20, 2018 02:27pm

Our governments at a glance:

End of Musharraf term, USD jumped from 60 to 80 PKR End of Zardari term, USD jumped from 80 to 100 PKR Now this. At this rate USD would jump to 1000 PKR one day.

All these government just plunder for their future generations leaving an average Pakistani poorer.

Soul spoken
Mar 20, 2018 02:27pm

On the verge of collapse.

Kashif
Mar 20, 2018 02:32pm

Simple fact, someone wants to bring back their black money in the country. So they will simply get better rate and money will be white. I for a second cannot believe either that currency fluctuates just like that without any geopolitical or economical change. Everyone is a crook in our country.

Mirza
Mar 20, 2018 02:34pm

Thief Government of PML N.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 20, 2018 02:49pm

Welcome to the world of strong U.S. dollar.

Sab se pehle pakistan
Mar 20, 2018 02:53pm

Thank you Honourable Finance Minister Ishaq Daar and PML-N government

CHISTI
Mar 20, 2018 03:00pm

And cpec game begins.......

Usman Warsi
Mar 20, 2018 03:11pm

Who can invest in Pakistan when its surrounded with such situation. Law & order situation is also equally bad that is not helping either the mood of investors to invest here. Extremely worrying time for all of us Pakistanis.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Delimitation paradox

Delimitation paradox

Inequality is a direct outcome of the law itself that has set the principles of delimitation.

Editorial

March 20, 2018

Inter-institutional harmony

IT could prove to be the briefest of respites, but in this season of great political uncertainty and danger, common...
March 20, 2018

Circular debt

IN his first budget speech in June 2013, then finance minister Ishaq Dar gave an assurance to the country that the...
March 20, 2018

Upgrading investigations

TO put it mildly, the state of the criminal justice system in Pakistan is abysmal. Instead of being investigated...
Updated March 19, 2018

Countering militancy

FURTHER attempts to curtail the public operations of the Jamaatud Dawa, this time by the KP government, ought to be...
March 19, 2018

Grim anniversary

IT has been seven long years since Syria descended into the pit of civil war — a war marked by intense brutality ...
March 19, 2018

Abject state of zoos

WHEN animals fall victim to unwarranted human intervention and ineptitude, it gives pause for reflection. The past...