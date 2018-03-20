Maryam Nawaz's lawyer lashes out at NAB for providing incomplete JIT report

Maryam Nawaz's counsel Amjad Pervaiz, during Tuesday's accountability court hearing of a corruption reference against the Sharif family, lashed out at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for providing the defendants an incomplete copy of the Panama Papers' joint investigation team (JIT) report.

He raised this argument while NAB witness Wajid Zia — the head of the JIT formed by the Supreme Court during the Panama Papers case — was recording his statement.

"Eight pages from volume three of the JIT report provided to us are missing," he told the court. "We have the right to access all the documents that are being presented [against the defendant]."

He gave these remarks after Zia submitted a copy of a letter that was written by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities in response to the JIT's request for confirmation of another letter — that the Sharifs said was written by former Qatar premier — in the court. Zia told the court that the copy of the letter sent to the UAE authorities by the JIT was filed under Mutual League Assistance (MLA) agreement in volume 10 of the report.

Pervaiz claimed that neither the JIT letter nor the UAE response was in the JIT report that had been given to him.

NAB prosecutor said that the pages might have been "skipped" during the binding of the report and assured him that the missing documents would be provided. Pervaiz questioned why the letter written by the JIT was not being presented in court.

"How can the response be made a part of the court record without presenting the original letter [written by the JIT]," he demanded. In response, NAB prosecutor said that Pervaiz was cross-questioning during the testimony. Pervaiz said that he was merely directing the court's attention towards the documents that had not been provided.

The accountability judge assured Pervaiz that his argument had been noted.

Apart from UAE's response to the JIT, the financial statement and a funds' flowchart of Nawaz's children's offshore companies were also submitted in court.

NAB had filed three references last year against Sharif and his family, and another reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar. The three references against the Sharif family are related to the Flagship Investment Ltd, the Avenfield (London) properties and Jeddah-based Al-Azizia Company and Hill Metal Establishment.

The former premier and his sons, Hassan and Hussain, have been named in all three NAB references, while Maryam and husband Safdar have been named only in the Avenfield reference.