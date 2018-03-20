Photo of funeral procession passing through sewage water angers CJP
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took suo motu notice of a picture circulating on social media that showed a funeral procession passing through sewage water.
During the hearing of a case, the CJP directed the attention of the attorney general and advocate general towards the photo.
"People are walking to offer funeral prayers and they have been left impure [due to walking through the unsanitary water]," Justice Nisar observed.
Asking which city the scene captured in the photo belonged to, the CJP directed media representatives to also look at the photo and point out the area it originated from.
"This filth is a threat to human health and cleanliness," he remarked.
"We will take the MNA, councillor and other officials of whatever area is depicted in the photo to task [over the unsanitary conditions]," Justice Nisar said.
The apex court, under its 2018 agenda, is focusing on human rights issues, particularly those relating to the people’s right to quality education and healthcare. However, this course of action is also being seen as an overstepping of boundaries, similar to the Iftikhar Chaudhry era.
The chief justice has stood by the court's actions, reiterating that such criticism will not deter him from exercising what he considers is his "constitutional right."
CJP for your information. MNA, MPA, Counselor doesn't care for such issues.they care only where there is their profit
Whose fault is this? People to blame themselves they vote for same people and bring them as their leaders
MNA's and MPA's are busy making money, they least bother what is going in their areas.
We got thousands of such locations in th country...Who will tak care ?
@Amir exactly and i am sure they will elect same people and chairs will be revolving around PPP/PMLN forever. We deserve these leaders.
The famous saying is that "A Nation gets the leaders it deserves". Thanks to our appointed and mostly uneducated MNAs and MPAs who are also making sure that their constituents remain uneducated and voice less that we get these so called leaders rather then those who are supposed to server their people. Unless we pay attention to social sectors specially education, health, safe dwelling including safe drinking water nothing will change. Most of the so called appointees (leaders) are busy making money for themselves. Who cares about the voiceless people.
Long Live CJP
democracy is the best revenge !! anyone remember that. Well this photo is just a reflection of that revenge and there are thousands and thousands of such images rampant in every part of the country since last many years !! Should we rejoice that someone has taken a notice or repent on the fact that its too late to take notice off as the person who lived in that street is already dead !!
chief justice zinda bad. such chief justice come once in 1000 years. The history will remember him in golden words.
CJ's actions are commendable. Such steps would raise awareness among the public about the value of their vote and shake the conscience of so called leaders who are least bothered about the problems of a common man.
The money leaving the treasury for inner city/ town roads and sanitation etc projects is sufficient to complete the projects to the standard of developed countries but being squandered and looted through mismanagent and corrupton.
SC has little option than to interfere when the govt has failed to provide basic amenities to the public.
@Ataullah khan He's truly humble and understands the feelings and the problems faced by a common man.
people live there, that is not impure?, the dead dont feel its the living who feel
and mosly its the resident who make the place dirty, by not following civic sense, govt is to be blamed, but we too have resposibility, people build illegal struture on footpath, roads, gutter ect and block flow of water, and also throw trah everywhere
Its too embarrassing for us , there is no human values exist here . Water and sewerage board should take an action I believe all over Pakistan same problem exist regarding sewerage .
@Ataullah khan I endorsed your views 1000 times.