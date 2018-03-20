MNA Ayaz Soomro passes away at 59

PPP leader and member national assembly Ayaz Soomro passed away in the early hours on Tuesday in the United States after protracted illness, fellow party member Agha Siraj Durrani confirmed.

Soomro was facing cardiac problems and was being treated at a hospital in the United States. He was elected from Larkana's NA 204.

"Mohammad Ayaz Soomro — a great Bhuttos' jiyala, janisar of Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto — is no more," said Durrani. "He participated in all the activities against dictators, went to jail during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy, he was one of the best law ministers and one of the best district presidents in Larkana division."

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of MNA Soomro.

In his condolence message, the PPP chairman eulogised the "services and sacrifices of Soomro for the party and his lifelong commitment and loyalty to the cause".

Advocate Soomro was born on December 31, 1958 in Larkana. He did his masters and LLB from Sindh University Jamshoro. He became a member of the Sindh Assembly in 2002 and again in 2008. In 2013, he became a member of the National Assembly.

A family friend of Soomro told Dawn that the deceased's father, Sian Khuda Buksh, was a primary school teacher. The PPP leader started his professional career as a lawyer. He served as the president of District Bar Larkana for several years.