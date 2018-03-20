DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

MNA Ayaz Soomro passes away at 59

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliMarch 20, 2018

Email


PPP leader and member national assembly Ayaz Soomro passed away in the early hours on Tuesday in the United States after protracted illness, fellow party member Agha Siraj Durrani confirmed.

Soomro was facing cardiac problems and was being treated at a hospital in the United States. He was elected from Larkana's NA 204.

"Mohammad Ayaz Soomro — a great Bhuttos' jiyala, janisar of Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto — is no more," said Durrani. "He participated in all the activities against dictators, went to jail during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy, he was one of the best law ministers and one of the best district presidents in Larkana division."

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of MNA Soomro.

In his condolence message, the PPP chairman eulogised the "services and sacrifices of Soomro for the party and his lifelong commitment and loyalty to the cause".

Advocate Soomro was born on December 31, 1958 in Larkana. He did his masters and LLB from Sindh University Jamshoro. He became a member of the Sindh Assembly in 2002 and again in 2008. In 2013, he became a member of the National Assembly.

A family friend of Soomro told Dawn that the deceased's father, Sian Khuda Buksh, was a primary school teacher. The PPP leader started his professional career as a lawyer. He served as the president of District Bar Larkana for several years.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Farooq-NY
Mar 20, 2018 11:11am

Please don't say he is dead, He is the follower of ZAB ideology.

It is an ideology in which people don't die and whatever, the do is for the benefit of the masses.

2018
Mar 20, 2018 11:32am

RIP Ayaaz Soomro. Pity that Pakistani medical system was not good enough.

Amir
Mar 20, 2018 11:42am

RIP

Haris Gondal
Mar 20, 2018 12:06pm

What a huge loss for Sindh and for Pakistan. May his soul rest in eternal peace and tranquility. Aameen.

Wazir 1
Mar 20, 2018 12:13pm

He is dead but his ideology of ZAB will never die. RIP

Ali Yakoob
Mar 20, 2018 12:27pm

There is no NRO, NAB etc. Pure justice will be served

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 20, 2018 12:51pm

INNA LILLA HAY WAA INNA ILLEHEY RAJAYOON.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Delimitation paradox

Delimitation paradox

Inequality is a direct outcome of the law itself that has set the principles of delimitation.

Editorial

March 20, 2018

Inter-institutional harmony

IT could prove to be the briefest of respites, but in this season of great political uncertainty and danger, common...
March 20, 2018

Circular debt

IN his first budget speech in June 2013, then finance minister Ishaq Dar gave an assurance to the country that the...
March 20, 2018

Upgrading investigations

TO put it mildly, the state of the criminal justice system in Pakistan is abysmal. Instead of being investigated...
Updated March 19, 2018

Countering militancy

FURTHER attempts to curtail the public operations of the Jamaatud Dawa, this time by the KP government, ought to be...
March 19, 2018

Grim anniversary

IT has been seven long years since Syria descended into the pit of civil war — a war marked by intense brutality ...
March 19, 2018

Abject state of zoos

WHEN animals fall victim to unwarranted human intervention and ineptitude, it gives pause for reflection. The past...