DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

LHC full bench to hear petitions against Sharif's anti-judiciary rants

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 20, 2018

Email


LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali on Monday constituted a three-judge full bench to hear petitions against anti-judiciary speeches by ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and other leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will head the bench which has Justice Atir Mahmood and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan as its other members. Proceedings are set to start on April 2.

However, one of the petitioners’ counsel Azhar Siddique on Monday filed an application for early hearing of the case. The application will be heard by a single bench on Tuesday (today).

Previously, Justice Naqvi as a single bench had summoned the Pakistan Electronic Media Regula­tory Authority (Pemra) secretary, while hearing a petition against the anti-judiciary speeches by the former premier and other leaders of his party.

The judge had also requested the chief justice to constitute a larger bench to decide the matter after he came to know that several identical petitions were pending adjudication before other benches.

The petitioners mainly contended that the PML-N leadership had been making derogatory speeches against Supreme Court judges since the verdict of Mr Sharif’s disqualification in the Panama Papers case.

They said Pemra had been wilfully allowing broadcasting of hate speeches, defamatory and contemptuous remarks on television channels as it took no action to enforce its code of conduct and rules.

They stated that Pemra had failed to act as an independent regulator, rather it became a subordinate body of the government.

He said Pemra officials needed to realise that they were not working on the PML-N’s payroll and had to protect the citizens of Pakistan and the institutions in every regard.

The petitioners asked the court to order Pemra to restrain media houses from airing anything against the law and offensive to state institutions.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
khalid
Mar 20, 2018 08:25am

NS should be behind the bars and NO media anywhere near the jail. He has disgraced a proud nation.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Delimitation paradox

Delimitation paradox

Inequality is a direct outcome of the law itself that has set the principles of delimitation.

Editorial

March 20, 2018

Inter-institutional harmony

IT could prove to be the briefest of respites, but in this season of great political uncertainty and danger, common...
March 20, 2018

Circular debt

IN his first budget speech in June 2013, then finance minister Ishaq Dar gave an assurance to the country that the...
March 20, 2018

Upgrading investigations

TO put it mildly, the state of the criminal justice system in Pakistan is abysmal. Instead of being investigated...
Updated March 19, 2018

Countering militancy

FURTHER attempts to curtail the public operations of the Jamaatud Dawa, this time by the KP government, ought to be...
March 19, 2018

Grim anniversary

IT has been seven long years since Syria descended into the pit of civil war — a war marked by intense brutality ...
March 19, 2018

Abject state of zoos

WHEN animals fall victim to unwarranted human intervention and ineptitude, it gives pause for reflection. The past...