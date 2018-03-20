DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Geelani steps down as leader of Kashmir group

Tariq NaqashUpdated March 20, 2018

Email


SYED Ali Shah Geelani
SYED Ali Shah Geelani

MUZAFFARABAD: Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie, the founder general secretary of Tehreek-i-Hurriyat, on Monday replaced hardline pro-freedom leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

“In a unanimous decision taken in an extraordinary meeting, the highest decision making body (Majlis-i-Shoora) of Tehreek-i-Hurriyat [has] appointed Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie as interim chairman till the organisational elections to be held later this year,” says a press release issued in Srinagar, a copy of which was also emailed to Dawn.

The meeting was held at the Hyderpora residence of Mr Geelani.

However, reports said Mr Geelani would continue to hold the position of the chairman of his own faction of the All Parties Hurriyat Confe­rence (APHC). Mr Geelani-led Hurriyat comprises at least 24 smaller parties.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is the chairman of another faction of the APHC.

Mr Geelani, Mirwaiz and JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik have forged a united front under the banner of “Joint Resistance Leadership” after the martyrdom of Hizbul Mujahi­deen commander Burhan Wani at the hands of the Indian army on July 8, 2016.

Monday’s announcement ended speculation about the successor of Mr Geelani, even though he was believed to have decided some time back to nominate Mr Sehraie, his most trusted aide, as his successor.

Mr Sehraie, who has also the Jamaat-i-Islami background like Mr Geelani, had been the general secretary of Tehreek-i-Hurriyat since 2004, when Mr Geelani had founded this organisation after the APHC split over the issue of dialogue with the New Delhi government.

While addressing members of Shoora, Mr Geelani said he had always stood by his stand notwithstanding testing times of prisons, interrogations, domestic hardships, physical and psychological onslaught.

“However, for the last eight years of continuous house arrest, restrictions on interactions with my party colleagues…dented the function of the organisation,” he added.

“Merely holding a position without practical contribution is injustice not only with the post but the conscience as well, so today I consciously step down from the chairmanship and advise the Shoora to arrange an alternative at the earliest,” he said, and extended his fullest cooperation and sincere wishes to the would-be leadership of the organisation.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
GK
Mar 20, 2018 07:39am

And he has age on his side as well.

Aamir
Mar 20, 2018 08:29am

You have already contributed a lot. Take care of your health. We salute you SIR.

Khan
Mar 20, 2018 08:36am

A great leader of a just cause!

Alla Bux
Mar 20, 2018 09:15am

@Khan I do not know about that. ALL his children are safe in foreign climes.

Bhola Bhala
Mar 20, 2018 09:21am

All these leaders have one thing common.They fool people for their own sake. In the mean times thousands of people lost lives.

mansoor
Mar 20, 2018 09:24am

may you live long...

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Delimitation paradox

Delimitation paradox

Inequality is a direct outcome of the law itself that has set the principles of delimitation.

Editorial

March 20, 2018

Inter-institutional harmony

IT could prove to be the briefest of respites, but in this season of great political uncertainty and danger, common...
March 20, 2018

Circular debt

IN his first budget speech in June 2013, then finance minister Ishaq Dar gave an assurance to the country that the...
March 20, 2018

Upgrading investigations

TO put it mildly, the state of the criminal justice system in Pakistan is abysmal. Instead of being investigated...
Updated March 19, 2018

Countering militancy

FURTHER attempts to curtail the public operations of the Jamaatud Dawa, this time by the KP government, ought to be...
March 19, 2018

Grim anniversary

IT has been seven long years since Syria descended into the pit of civil war — a war marked by intense brutality ...
March 19, 2018

Abject state of zoos

WHEN animals fall victim to unwarranted human intervention and ineptitude, it gives pause for reflection. The past...