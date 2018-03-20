DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

At least 4 killed in blast near Hekmatyar's rally

AFPUpdated March 20, 2018

Email


JALALABAD: A bomb on a motorcycle exploded near a political rally in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, killing at least four people and wounding 10 others, officials said.

The blast happened as supporters of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a warlord and former prime minister, were leaving the rally at a football stadium in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province.

Hekmatyar, who returned to public life last year after signing a controversial peace deal with the Afghan government, was at the gathering but it was not clear if he or his supporters were the targets of the attack.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said four people had been confirmed dead and 10 others including two children wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. Areas of restive Nangarhar, which borders Pakistan, are a stronghold for the militant Islamic State group but Taliban are also active there.

It was the latest deadly violence to strike war-torn Afghanistan as militant groups step up attacks and US and Afghan forces intensify air strikes and ground offensives.

The Taliban are facing growing calls to accept President Ashraf Ghani’s offer of talks to end the 16-year conflict.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Delimitation paradox

Delimitation paradox

Inequality is a direct outcome of the law itself that has set the principles of delimitation.

Editorial

March 20, 2018

Inter-institutional harmony

IT could prove to be the briefest of respites, but in this season of great political uncertainty and danger, common...
March 20, 2018

Circular debt

IN his first budget speech in June 2013, then finance minister Ishaq Dar gave an assurance to the country that the...
March 20, 2018

Upgrading investigations

TO put it mildly, the state of the criminal justice system in Pakistan is abysmal. Instead of being investigated...
Updated March 19, 2018

Countering militancy

FURTHER attempts to curtail the public operations of the Jamaatud Dawa, this time by the KP government, ought to be...
March 19, 2018

Grim anniversary

IT has been seven long years since Syria descended into the pit of civil war — a war marked by intense brutality ...
March 19, 2018

Abject state of zoos

WHEN animals fall victim to unwarranted human intervention and ineptitude, it gives pause for reflection. The past...