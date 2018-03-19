Multan ATC hands death sentence to man for raping, murdering minor girl

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Multan on Monday sentenced a man to death on four counts while also handing him a life imprisonment sentence after finding him guilty of raping and murdering a six-year-old girl.

The court also ordered the convict to submit Rs2 million as fine and provide Rs0.5 million as compensation for the bereaved family, DawnNewsTV reported.

A month ago, the convict, Ali Haider, had strangulated the minor girl to death after raping her in Lodhran district.

Haider was awarded death sentence on the very first day of hearing as the court finished trial proceedings in less than a month.

The convict was charge-sheeted earlier in the day after which witnesses recorded their statement following which court announced its verdict.

He was sentenced to death under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and the Pakistan Penal Code

Pakistan lifted its moratorium on the death penalty in 2015.

Since then, a total of 465 prisoners have been executed, according to a data analysis by Justice Project Pakistan which was released in July last year.