Imran Khan welcomes Amir Liaquat Hussain into PTI

Dawn.comUpdated March 19, 2018

Amir Liaquat and Imran Khan — DawnNewsTV
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday welcomed televangelist, TV host and former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain into his political party.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, Khan said, "We welcome Amir into the party, these are the last six months before the elections and we want people to join our political campaign."

"I believe that people change for the better. As long as people are trying to be better than before each day, they should not be questioned about the things they said in the past," Khan said, in response to a question directed towards Hussain regarding remarks he had previously made about PTI.

"I had a completely different view of religion during my cricketing days, but things have changed since then; the point I am trying to make is that people change," the PTI leader said.

Speaking on the occasion, Hussain thanked Khan for his support and said that PTI is the last party that he will ever join.

During the press conference, Hussain also said: "I had earlier left behind siyah-sat (a dark trade), and now I am starting siyasat (politics)."

"Amir may not remember the time as he may have been too young, but I remember the time when Karachi was actually the city of lights. We used to vacation here, in fact, Saudi Sheikhs used to vacation here," Khan said during the press conference while promising that if the people of Karachi voted PTI into power, his party would "make Karachi the city of lights again."

Earlier, on Saturday, PTI leader Imran Ismail had confirmed that Hussain will be joining the party. However, the leader had not specified what role the televangelist would be playing in PTI.

A previous attempt by the TV host to join the PTI in October last could not meet success amid reports of objections from within the party over his sometimes controversial and aggressive tone in TV shows and for representing MQM as its key leader.

Hussain, in August 2016, had parted ways with MQM, saying at the time that he would be leaving politics. Prior to his announcement, Hussain was taken into custody from his office on I.I. Chundrigar Road and later released by the Rangers after overnight detention.

He was also previously affiliated with the party and had been expelled from MQM in 2008 for violating party policy.

Hussain has been working in the media industry for several years now. In 2001, he joined Geo TV where he hosted Aalim Online, a religious program that gained Hussain a large following.

Over the past few years, Hussain has hosted Ramazan transmissions on both Geo TV and Bol News.

Hussain also runs a current affairs program on Bol News called Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga and has worked with ARY Digital Network, as well.

Comments (18)

1000 characters
Isfanomics
Mar 19, 2018 06:45pm

Never ever going to vote for PTI as long as that guy is in the party.

Akbar Ali QAU
Mar 19, 2018 06:46pm

Besides a huge fan of IK, I have to say that RIP PTI

ALI
Mar 19, 2018 06:47pm

sigh

Polluted Nation
Mar 19, 2018 06:47pm

Congrats PTI as u r doomed now. I m leaving ur party and hopefully many more will follow me after ur foolish decision.

A. A.
Mar 19, 2018 06:48pm

Thank you Imran Khan. You just lost my vote (which was yours since 1997).

OTHER SIDE
Mar 19, 2018 06:48pm

Ridiculous!

San
Mar 19, 2018 06:59pm

Good bye PTI and IK for ever.very erratic judgement and decision making.

BAKHTIAR UDDIN
Mar 19, 2018 07:04pm

Thanks IK for getting a controversial person on board. Amir Liaquat will bring a very good number of negative votes to PTI. Best of luck

Lal khan
Mar 19, 2018 07:06pm

What a ridiculous decision.

Taha
Mar 19, 2018 07:07pm

The only purpose of Amir Liaquat is going to be to serve as a mouthpiece for Imran Khan in spreading the anti-Nawaz rhetoric. Expect him to be welcomed back on that very popular channel which he once left

meena
Mar 19, 2018 07:09pm

recipe to loose PTI

Exlim
Mar 19, 2018 07:13pm

Amir Liaqat has repeatedly called for murder of blasphemy accused and harrassement of minorities on his TV shows. He exploits for the sake of ratings.

PTI should have shown some better judgement and rejected him.

Aamir Khan
Mar 19, 2018 07:14pm

There goes y support for the PTI.

Athar Sherwani
Mar 19, 2018 07:15pm

I am so glad that he has joined PTI and IK is pleased. What an act of desperation and total negation of the ideals espoused by IK. PMLN has nothing to worry about. PTI will fizzle out on it's own accord.

Still Concerned
Mar 19, 2018 07:16pm

I am not sure why people are saying its a bad decision. Amir isn't too bad just a little over the top sometimes

faisal (Dubai)
Mar 19, 2018 07:18pm

Disgusting.

Shah
Mar 19, 2018 07:20pm

It’s time for die hard supporters to now exit PTI

Azhar
Mar 19, 2018 07:22pm

Imran Khan is desperate to become and will do anything and everything to achieve that target.

