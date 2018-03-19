DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Do Darya murder case: Police frame charges against suspects

Shafi BalochMarch 19, 2018

Email


Police submitted the final charge sheet in the murder case of 18-year-old Zafir Zubairi, who was gunned down in Karachi's Do Darya area last year, to a judicial magistrate on Monday.

Prime accused Khawar Burney, his guard Abdul Rehman, his three underage brothers — Haider Hussain Burney, Hasan Hussain Burney and Hasnain Hussain Burney — as well as several absconding accomplices have been booked for the murder of Zubairi.

Zubairi was on his way to breakfast with friends near Seaview on Dec 3 when he hit motorcyclist Dr Abdul Raheem, who had been racing his motorcycle on Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue.

After Zubairi and his friend fled the site of the accident, Raheem's entourage which was travelling in a Vigo chased and opened indiscriminate fire on their car.

Police with the help of eyewitnesses had identified Khawar as the prime suspect in the case and said that he, along with the other suspects, had gunned down the teenager and injured his friend.

Police, in the charge sheet presented in court today, framed charges of murder, intent to kill, carrying of unlicensed weapons and damaging of public property against all the suspects in the case.

In a previous hearing of the case, Hammad, the man whose motorcycle Dr Raheem was riding at the time of the accident, ran away from court after the judicial magistrate cancelled his interim bail. The police have been unable to arrest the suspect since then.

At the moment, three of the five key suspects in the case are in police custody while two others — including Hammad — are absconding from court.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Pakistan in first position

Pakistan in first position

Solutions at the margins in the absence of a robust public health system will not resolve the healthcare crisis.

Editorial

Updated March 19, 2018

Countering militancy

FURTHER attempts to curtail the public operations of the Jamaatud Dawa, this time by the KP government, ought to be...
March 19, 2018

Grim anniversary

IT has been seven long years since Syria descended into the pit of civil war — a war marked by intense brutality ...
March 19, 2018

Abject state of zoos

WHEN animals fall victim to unwarranted human intervention and ineptitude, it gives pause for reflection. The past...
March 18, 2018

Pak-US diplomacy

IN times of US presidential turmoil or disinterest, the vice president can become more influential in policy ...
March 18, 2018

Sindh’s dirty water

EVEN with billions of donor dollars earmarked for Karachi’s revitalisation projects, transforming the city into a...
March 18, 2018

PSL concerns

THE abrupt pullout of a number of foreign players, competing in the Pakistan Super League, from the two playoffs and...