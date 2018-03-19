DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

HEC bans 13 universities' MPhil, PhD distance learning programmes

Dawn.comMarch 19, 2018

Email


The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has suspended admissions for MPhil and PhD distance learning programmes administered by 13 universities over the latter's failure to meet various quality standards set by the commission.

The HEC's decision will impact nearly 4,000 students.

"Further admissions in any of the distance education programmes being offered by universities are stopped immediately till finalisation of recommendation[s] by the committee," read a missive sent to the varsities by HEC Quality Assurance Division Consultant Muhammad Ismail.

After conducting physical visits and reviewing documents, a committee of HEC experts concluded that the 13 universities lacked adequate faculty to run the MPhil and PhD programmes, the statement read.

"In some cases, [the] universities have not even got [sic] approval of their own statutory bodies," read the statement. It also accused some varsities of violating rules and taking advantage of "weak HEC policies about distance learning".

One of the other complaints was that the universities had failed to integrate information and communications technology (ICT) in their coursework; another, that a lack of transparency was evident from the marking of attendance of students.

The commission has directed the universities to shift the students already enrolled in the affected programmes to other disciplines in order to prevent any losses to their studies.

The institutions whose distance learning programmes have been suspended are:

  • International Islamic University, Islamabad

  • Virtual Campus of Comsats Institute of Information Technology, Islamabad

  • University of Peshawar, Peshawar

  • Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan

  • Government College University, Faisalabad

  • University of Agriculture, Faisalabad

  • University of Faisalabad

  • Islamia University, Bahawalpur

  • Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan

  • Sukkur IBA University

  • Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur

  • University of Sindh, Jamshoro

  • University of Balochistan, Quetta

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Kirby
Mar 19, 2018 03:08pm

Wow, the list includes names of some elite schools. About time that entities such as HEC wake up and ensure credible academic standards across the country. It is embarrassing to see a “ university” at each corner of the street claiming to be offering “degrees” of international standard.

khaled
Mar 19, 2018 03:56pm

Good, and why do we need so many MPhils and PhDs?

Gsm
Mar 19, 2018 04:19pm

Sukkur IBA education quality on campus is also the worst. High fees zero quality and mega corruption by vc and his group

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Pakistan in first position

Pakistan in first position

Solutions at the margins in the absence of a robust public health system will not resolve the healthcare crisis.

Editorial

Updated March 19, 2018

Countering militancy

FURTHER attempts to curtail the public operations of the Jamaatud Dawa, this time by the KP government, ought to be...
March 19, 2018

Grim anniversary

IT has been seven long years since Syria descended into the pit of civil war — a war marked by intense brutality ...
March 19, 2018

Abject state of zoos

WHEN animals fall victim to unwarranted human intervention and ineptitude, it gives pause for reflection. The past...
March 18, 2018

Pak-US diplomacy

IN times of US presidential turmoil or disinterest, the vice president can become more influential in policy ...
March 18, 2018

Sindh’s dirty water

EVEN with billions of donor dollars earmarked for Karachi’s revitalisation projects, transforming the city into a...
March 18, 2018

PSL concerns

THE abrupt pullout of a number of foreign players, competing in the Pakistan Super League, from the two playoffs and...