3,500 unsold PSL tickets for Lahore play-offs returned to PCB

Approximately 3,500 unsold tickets for the Pakistan Super League play-offs in Lahore have been returned to the Pakistan Cricket Board, sources with a ticket distributor told DawnNewsTV on Monday.

All tickets worth Rs 1,000 and 2,000 were sold out within the first three days, but despite the passage of 20 days since they first went on sale, match tickets worth Rs4,000 and Rs6,000 remain unsold.

Subsequently, the private courier company responsible for the sale of tickets returned all the remaining tickets to the PCB.

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, where the two play-offs will take place on March 20 and 21, can host 27,000 cricket fans.

The final will be held at Karachi's National Stadium on March 25.

Islamabad United has already qualified to play the final in Karachi, whereas the upcoming play-offs will decide the second finalist.

At least five foreign commentators, including Alan Wilkins, Ramiz Raja, Bazid Khan, Dareen Ganga and Michael Slater, will come to Pakistan for the play-offs and the final, PCB sources told DawnNewsTV.

Damien Fleming and Danny Morrison, however, will not be commentating during the semi-finals and the final matches due to family commitments.