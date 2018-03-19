DAWN.COM

3,500 unsold PSL tickets for Lahore play-offs returned to PCB

Abu Bakar BilalMarch 19, 2018

Approximately 3,500 unsold tickets for the Pakistan Super League play-offs in Lahore have been returned to the Pakistan Cricket Board, sources with a ticket distributor told DawnNewsTV on Monday.

All tickets worth Rs 1,000 and 2,000 were sold out within the first three days, but despite the passage of 20 days since they first went on sale, match tickets worth Rs4,000 and Rs6,000 remain unsold.

Subsequently, the private courier company responsible for the sale of tickets returned all the remaining tickets to the PCB.

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, where the two play-offs will take place on March 20 and 21, can host 27,000 cricket fans.

The final will be held at Karachi's National Stadium on March 25.

Islamabad United has already qualified to play the final in Karachi, whereas the upcoming play-offs will decide the second finalist.

At least five foreign commentators, including Alan Wilkins, Ramiz Raja, Bazid Khan, Dareen Ganga and Michael Slater, will come to Pakistan for the play-offs and the final, PCB sources told DawnNewsTV.

Damien Fleming and Danny Morrison, however, will not be commentating during the semi-finals and the final matches due to family commitments.

Pak-UK
Mar 19, 2018 03:09pm

Put them for 3000 rupees or give it domestic players.

Dawoed
Mar 19, 2018 03:17pm

So how popular is the league here from here we can find

Taqiya
Mar 19, 2018 03:19pm

So much humiliation.

Usman
Mar 19, 2018 03:29pm

Sell it at 2000 RS and get over with it. PCB thinks people of Pakistan and people of U.A.E earn the same

Waseem Sarwar
Mar 19, 2018 03:33pm

@Dawoed , economy tickets were sold in a day or two in Lahore and Karachi. League's so popular in Pakistan that it breaks records of TV viewership.

ISH
Mar 19, 2018 03:36pm

Ramiz Raja, is a foreign commentator?

Mushtaq Ali Khan
Mar 19, 2018 03:41pm

Marketing failure. They should make them 'Buy One, Get One Free' on purchase of 3+ tickets.

atif
Mar 19, 2018 03:42pm

Since when ramiz raja and bazid khan have become foreign commentators

Aslam Qadri
Mar 19, 2018 03:45pm

Danny Morrison not coming and tickets not been sold, is a sorry state of reality for a high pitched projected tournament. You need a massive-massive market to break-even or make profits.

A shah
Mar 19, 2018 03:48pm

What a waste

Umair
Mar 19, 2018 03:48pm

Bring an under privileged students from any school. The Citizen Foundation etc.

Asif
Mar 19, 2018 03:54pm

50% off it.

Solutions at the margins in the absence of a robust public health system will not resolve the healthcare crisis.

