DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Anti-Terrorism Court orders arrest of TLP chief Khadim Rizvi, others in Faizabad sit-in case

Haseeb Bhatti | Mohammad ImranUpdated March 19, 2018

Email


An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday ordered the arrests of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Pir Afzal Qadri and other absconding suspects in a case pertaining to the Faizabad sit-in held last year.

The ATC ordered their arrests after they failed to appear before the court despite being issued multiple summons.

The ATC had previously issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Rizvi and other clerics after they did not respond to various summons.

The police were separately ordered to submit their final challan in the next hearing of the case, which has been scheduled for April 4.

The Faizabad sit-in, organised by politico-religious parties in November 2017, had disrupted life in the twin cities for at least 20 days.

ISI report rejected

Earlier today, the Supreme Court (SC) had rejected Inter-Services Intelligence's (ISI) report on the Faizabad sit-in, calling it "unsatisfactory".

"This report is deeply unsettling: it has been prepared by one of the premier agencies of the country, yet a journalist could have given more details [about the protests] than this report," Justice Qazi Faez Isa said after reviewing the document.

Justice Isa is part of a two-member SC bench, along with Justice Musheer Alam, which has been hearing a suo motu case regarding the use of abusive language during the sit-in and the difficulties caused to residents of the capital by the roadblocks placed by the agitators.

In today's hearing, Justice Isa said that the ISI — just like the judiciary — was "answerable to taxpayers".

The court asked the deputy attorney general, who submitted the report, if he was satisfied with it, to which the latter replied in the affirmative.

The bench then pointed out that the report did not even specify the source of Rizvi's income.

Read: Who is Khadim Hussain Rizvi?

When Justice Isa inquired further about Rizvi's occupation, he was told that the TLP chief was a "religious lecturer".

The explanation was offered by Col Falak Naz, who was representing the Defence Ministry in the hearing.

"Is 'religious lecturer' a profession?" Justice Isa asked, before turning to Rizvi's tax status and bank account.

Col Naz responded that Rizvi lived on donations.

"Then mention that he is being financially supported by others!" the judge exclaimed.

The court also pointed out that the report did not answer the specific questions previously raised by the court before ordering the ISI to submit a new report within two weeks.

The court also ordered the attorney general to be present for the next hearing.

Islamabad protests

Daily life in Islamabad was disrupted for 20 days in November 2017 by protesters belonging to religious parties, including TLY, the Tehreek-i-Khatm-i-Nabuwwat, and the Sunni Tehreek Pakistan (ST).

The agitators believed that during the passage of the Elections Act 2017, the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath was deliberately modified as part of some conspiracy. The amendment to the oath had been explained as a 'clerical error' by the government and subsequently rectified through an Act of Parliament.

Nonetheless, the protesters had occupied the Faizabad Interchange, which connects Rawalpindi and Islamabad through the Islamabad Expressway and Murree Road — both of which are the busiest roads in the twin cities.

The government had initiated several rounds of negotiations with the protesters, but failed each time.

Explore: How the Islamabad protests happened

The sit-in lasted nearly three weeks and culminated after an operation to end the protest by the government failed, following which the army brokered an 'agreement' between the state and the protesters, the terms of which included the resignation of former law minister Zahid Hamid.

The agreement had been seen as a complete surrender by the state to the protesters.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (23)

1000 characters
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Mar 19, 2018 02:00pm

SC should better ask IB and not ISI

ah
Mar 19, 2018 02:25pm

good to investigate the whole faizabad sit in episode and what were the actual motives and who were behind it. laudable action by the justice..

Khurram
Mar 19, 2018 02:31pm

Well done SC. It must be investigated who is behind TLYRA chief and how he got so much famous.

M Taimur
Mar 19, 2018 02:31pm

I think it is time to challenge the mental caliber and competence of those who call Mr. Rizvi "religious lecturer".

Ahmad
Mar 19, 2018 02:34pm

ISI and religious parties are same group. Isn’t this against the spirit of justice to ask one to investigate the other?

Mast
Mar 19, 2018 02:41pm

Also need to investigate the motives behind change in clause

Mithidada
Mar 19, 2018 03:16pm

For once, the SC is doing something good, which will benefit the country.

Naz Khan
Mar 19, 2018 03:20pm

The ATC want to cause more problems for the general public. What will they gain from this?

Rashid
Mar 19, 2018 03:39pm

Lets see how long it take for the Police to arrest him ?

Hassan
Mar 19, 2018 03:41pm

The ill mannered mullah needs to be taught a lesson!

Khurshid
Mar 19, 2018 03:44pm

Well done,Bravo SC. Atleast our judiciary is taking concrete steps against these hologans and so called castodian of Islam. Tunnel vision of these Castodians has brought down the image of Pakistan world wide. A much strict action should be taken to show writ of government, so the law and order of the Constitution should prevail.

Syed
Mar 19, 2018 03:46pm

seri in trouble.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 19, 2018 03:47pm

Let no one be scared of these (so called) religious clerics.

Sadiq
Mar 19, 2018 03:49pm

Great step by ATC.

khaled
Mar 19, 2018 04:01pm

@Ahmad . Is it so?

khaled
Mar 19, 2018 04:01pm

@Hassan Agreed.

Shakeel Ahmed
Mar 19, 2018 04:03pm

@Khurshid

Well said.

BhaRAT
Mar 19, 2018 04:06pm

Well the army didn’t asked the law minister to change the oath which was the sole reason the protest was triggered government should stop blaming others for their own blunders

Khawja Azizuddin
Mar 19, 2018 04:08pm

The the nation must not tolerate such anti national characters and take stern measures to rid and free the country from such bigots. He does not represent Islam nor he is a voice of sane and moderate people of this country. The Apex court has been doing a great job and is acknowledged by law abiding and moderate people of this grateful nation.

BhaRAT
Mar 19, 2018 04:10pm

Well the army didn’t asked the law minister to change the oath which was the sole reason the protest was triggered government should stop blaming others for their own blunders

Gsm
Mar 19, 2018 04:11pm

Weldone Supreme Court of Pakistan. And salute to brave judges of the court

asad
Mar 19, 2018 04:12pm

Put this abusive man behind the bar forever.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 19, 2018 04:26pm

The main questions that need to be answered are: who encouged Khadam Rizvi to organize such protest and provided financial and moral support? In my view, he had full support of Shabaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah, as they fully supported KR!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Pakistan in first position

Pakistan in first position

Solutions at the margins in the absence of a robust public health system will not resolve the healthcare crisis.

Editorial

Updated March 19, 2018

Countering militancy

FURTHER attempts to curtail the public operations of the Jamaatud Dawa, this time by the KP government, ought to be...
March 19, 2018

Grim anniversary

IT has been seven long years since Syria descended into the pit of civil war — a war marked by intense brutality ...
March 19, 2018

Abject state of zoos

WHEN animals fall victim to unwarranted human intervention and ineptitude, it gives pause for reflection. The past...
March 18, 2018

Pak-US diplomacy

IN times of US presidential turmoil or disinterest, the vice president can become more influential in policy ...
March 18, 2018

Sindh’s dirty water

EVEN with billions of donor dollars earmarked for Karachi’s revitalisation projects, transforming the city into a...
March 18, 2018

PSL concerns

THE abrupt pullout of a number of foreign players, competing in the Pakistan Super League, from the two playoffs and...