Iqbal fails to appear before SC in case pertaining to fee hike for overseas Pakistanis' ID cards
Despite Supreme Court's summons, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal did not appear for the hearing of a case regarding overseas Pakistanis being charged an extra amount as an issuance fee for Pakistan Origin Cards (POC).
National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman Usman Mobeen told the court that the interior minister had gone on a visit to Gwadar for two days.
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had also ordered the interior secretary to appear before the court but he did not appear either.
A three-judge bench headed by Justice Nisar was hearing a suo motu case initiated last year after a non-resident Pakistani complained that the issuance fee for a POC had increased to Rs22,000, and the cancellation fee to Rs31,500.
The hearing of the case was adjourned until March 26 on Mobeen's request.
In an earlier hearing, the CJP had remarked that overseas Pakistanis must receive special consideration from the Nadra in light of their "commendable services" to the country.
The Nadra chairman earlier made a distinction in court between the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (Nicop) and the POC, saying that the former is for people who live in foreign countries for employment purposes but have kept their Pakistani nationality while the latter is for people living in foreign countries who have given up their Pakistani nationality or for foreigners who have blood relatives who are or were Pakistani nationals.
Nadra had claimed before the court that the price of the new chip-based smart identification card was comparatively high due to its distinctive features.
It said the chip-based POC was equipped with 36 security features (overt and covert) intended to preserve a citizen’s identity more efficiently by preventing all types of forgery.
At last someone is talking about overseas Pakistani's as well. We also pay hefty taxes of Pakistani airports when we buy tickets to and from Pakistan. This should be reviewed as well.
I am running behind Pakistani consulate Toronto since last one year, in the morning the issue token for executive NICOP C$ 142 normal C$ 117 only they issue executive card toke which high cost. similarly New smart cost in Pakistan RS 7600 normal and urgently RS 10500. We are the backbone of foreign exchange, sending Pak economy helping country, before PMLN Govt I made my NICOP in Rs 1000/= now Nadara cutting our neck, Now SC please help us and I am not alone, we are group of people. without NICOP, pls help us.
This is an administrative issue and supreme court should not engage itself with it. Waste of supreme court time is a relatively minor issue
Cost of tech based items is coming down. NADRA tries to raise ''income'' for itself/government. A bank in Pakistan forced me to apply for the new chip based card when I already have a valid NICOP (and refused to open a bank account if I did not produce the new ID card).
Ahsan Iqbal and his Nawaz League should learn to respect the SC and it's orders. Simply ignoring the Court's orders is not a good solution.