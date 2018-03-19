DAWN.COM

Those facilitating Rao Anwar will have to answer before the apex court: CJP

Haseeb BhattiMarch 19, 2018

The Supreme Court said on Monday that absconding police officer Rao Anwar "still" has a chance to surrender himself and become part of the investigation into the alleged extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who was heading a three-member bench hearing the suo motu case of Mehsud’s murder at the Islamabad registry, said the court will make efforts to find out who has been facilitating Anwar remain in hiding.

"The facilitators of Rao Anwar will have to answer before the Supreme Court," the CJP said, adding that Anwar will be safe if he appears before the court but he will not get protection anywhere else.

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa informed the bench that Anwar, the former SSP Malir, possessed two banks accounts, both of which have been frozen.

Anwar's receives his salary in the same accounts but will be unable to withdraw it, Bajwa informed the bench.

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General (IG) A.D. Khowaja will brief the apex court about Anwar's arrest in an in-camera briefing at 1:30pm today. At the last hearing of the case on Friday, the court had given the Sindh police chief two more days to arrest Anwar.

The court has directed the director general of Airport Security Force (ASF) to appear in person before the court along with relevant record at the same time.

The bench has also asked the Civil Aviation Authority to explain on whose instruction Anwar was issued a boarding pass of Emirates Airline when he made a failed attempt to fly out of the country in January.

'Staged encounter'

Former SP Anwar, whose immediate removal had been recommended by a three-member committee constituted by IG Khowaja “to ensure fair and transparent inquiry of the incident and investigation of the case”, had expressed his fears of biased investigation and went into hiding. There has been no major clue to his whereabouts since then despite repeated orders issued by the court for his arrest.

IG Khowaja had told the media last week that there was no evidence that Anwar had fled the country.

The court has so far received two letters from Anwar — first requesting a free and fair joint investigation team and the second asking court to unfreeze his accounts. The veracity of the letters has yet to be ascertained.

Besides Anwar, 24 other police officials have been booked for allegedly abducting 27-year-old Mehsud for ransom and killing him along with three other detainees over non-payment of ransom in a ‘staged encounter’ on January 13 in Karachi's Shah Latif Town.

When questioned initially, Anwar had claimed that Mehsud was a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant. However, the three-member probe team in its report concluded that the South Waziristan native's murder was extrajudicial and that the victim had no links to the terrorist organisation.

Sab se pehle pakistan
Mar 19, 2018 10:35am

Why so many chances for Rao Anwar? What is so special about him? Who is behind him that makes him so special? The entire nation is looking towards honourable Supreme Court for justice.

Dove
Mar 19, 2018 10:58am

As if Judiciary doesn't know who is facilitating him!

WM
Mar 19, 2018 11:17am

Our police is illiterate, police didn't check Naqeeb profile on Facebook before killing him. Rao Anwar and his team thought that nobody knows Naqeeb in pakistan. Rao Anwar followed order blindly.

Vkn
Mar 19, 2018 11:36am

Declare a good ransom for his head he will come out from the den soon.

Sama
Mar 19, 2018 11:42am

SC should show it can do justice and that its power isn't only over Nawaz sharif

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Mar 19, 2018 11:46am

check Baharia Town or Bilawal house

Huma.
Mar 19, 2018 11:51am

Just raid the right places and you will find the culprit!

Syed
Mar 19, 2018 12:27pm

WE will see honorable CJP!.Good luck.

Torus Makto
Mar 19, 2018 12:31pm

does a common accused man get the same treatment as this murderer Rao Anwar? says a lot about the country and its justice system

