'No difference' between men and women in Islam, says Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to meet with United States (US) President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday.
Mutual rival Iran will be high on the agenda, but the 32-year-old strongman prince will also be looking to showcase his sweeping changes to Saudi society and an increasingly assertive foreign policy that includes the war in Yemen and an ongoing diplomatic feud with Qatar.
Prior to his US visit, he gave an interview to CBS News which was aired on Sunday. The following are excerpts from the interview — the first to an American network:
The role of women
Prince Mohammed has implemented some reforms on women's rights, loosening clothing restrictions, pushing for greater participation in the workforce, and, significantly, lifting a ban on women driving.
But guardianship laws, which require women to seek the permission of male relatives for a host of activities, remain in place.
Also read: A new Saudi Arabia?
“We have extremists who forbid mixing between the two sexes and are unable to differentiate between a man and a woman alone together and their being together in a work place. Many of those ideas contradict the way of life during the time of the Prophet (pbuh),” he said.
“We are all human beings and there is no difference.”
Roots of Saudi extremism
The prince acknowledged Saudi society was dominated by particularly harsh strain of conservative Islam, which he traces back to 1979, the year of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the seizure by extremists of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
“We were victims, especially my generation that suffered from this a great deal,” he said.
“This is not the real Saudi Arabia. I would ask your viewers to use their smart phones to find out. And they can google Saudi Arabia in the 70s and 60s, and they will see the real Saudi Arabia easily in the pictures.
“We were living a very normal life like the rest of the Gulf countries.
"Women were driving cars. There were movie theaters in Saudi Arabia. Women worked everywhere. We were just normal people developing like any other country in the world until the events of 1979.”
Osama bin Laden's motive
Admitting that Osama bin Laden had tainted Saudi Arabia's image in the West, Prince Mohammed claimed that was what the former Al Qaeda chief had aimed to do.
"Osama bin Laden recruited 15 Saudis in the 9/11 attacks with a clear objective," he said. "According to the CIA documents and Congressional investigations, Osama bin Laden wanted to create a schism between the Middle East and the West, between Saudi Arabia and the United States of America."
The purge
He defended at length his anti-corruption purge which saw many of the Kingdom's princes and tycoons detained for several weeks inside Riyadh's luxurious Ritz-Carlton hotel that is widely seen as an attempt to cement his grip on power.
“What we did in Saudi Arabia was extremely necessary and legal," he said.
He said he was able to recover more than “$100 billion” of ill-gotten wealth from the detainees, but added: “The idea is not to get money, but to punish the corrupt and send a clear signal that whoever engages in corrupt deals will face the law.”
A New York Times report published last week claimed that prominent Saudis held in the purge were subjected to coercion and physical abuse, describing fear and uncertainty even after their release.
Subsequently, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) called on Saudi Arabia to "immediately investigate the claims that authorities physically mistreated or coerced prominent people detained in November 2017 and hold those responsible to account".
His personal wealth
The prince has been accused of hypocrisy over his opulent lifestyle at a time his government is preaching greater austerity of its citizens and has imposed new taxes.
He was recently revealed as the owner of a French chateau described as the world's most expensive home, according to a report in The New York Times.
But he insisted his wealth was a private matter. “As far as my private expenses, I'm a rich person and not a poor person. I'm not Gandhi or Mandela."
He added: “But what I do as a person is to spend part of my personal income on charity. I spend at least 51 per cent on people and 49 on myself.”
Ascent to the throne
As heir to the throne after his father King Salman dies, the young prince could be set to rule the Kingdom for the next half-century or more.
Asked what could stop him, he replied: “Only death."
Comments (28)
Tell that to all banned militants groups.
Now this is the true spirit of Islam. But the question remains, will mullahs digest this fact since they have their own distorted interpretation of Islam.
women testimony is half in Islam so women are half human
Who gave him the authority to speak on behalf of Islam? Is he a qualified scholar?
Then why theres no queen as a ruler in saudia? You saudis are all wrong, who are you to ban iranis or anyother muslims? Why did you intervene in internal matters of pakistan and rescued nawaz? You just earned hate and anger.
This Prince is a good guy.
I also saw the same program in evening on American program.I very impressed with the long term vision of the Crown Prince. Only thing I would ask and suggest to the Crown Prince is bring about peace between KAS,Iran and Israel.
Pakistani men will never permit women out of the kitchen and from the task of making babies
Pakistan's downfall also started when Zia took over in 1977. Pakistan was a more tolerant and open society before him. We are still suffering of extremism.
We already know that. Why should we care if the Prince has finally come to the same conclusion. The prince is not an Islamic scholar
This guy really deserves Nobel peace prize for giving respect to women they deserve. I am sure he is come to power by the grace of god to fulfill his wishes.
@ali You are wrong, I am afraid. Please read and understand the texts first...this is the kind of misconception, the king is referring to
There is no place in Islam for bombing the poor neighbors & fueling the terrorism in brethren Islamic countries either. MBS= Hypocrisy at its peak.
MBS is the man! Women should follow suit.
“The idea is not to get money, but to punish the corrupt and send a clear signal that whoever engages in corrupt deals will face the law.”
could you please Mr. Prince tell the same to Mr. Nawaz Sharif..... Why did "Saudia Kingdom" take pain to allow Mr. Sharif in Saudia.... why middle east allow all corrupt politicians of Pakistan to enter there.. are you school going child? are you unable to understand how did they get this money? how they kept poor masses in extreme poverty.... Please also establish some rules not to allow them at the sacred place in the world....
A new dawn begins in Arabia .Women are equal to men in Islam to a certain extent and it's good what he is doing as long as what he does is in line with true Islam .
Women are inferior to men in Islam but why are we ashamed to say it? There should be no shame. It's religion.
This you came to know now? You & your elders used Islam for their benefits only.
Men and women are fundamentally different in all aspects of life be it responsibilities, right, needs, aspirations, biology, genetics, etc. To deny that is not progressive but plain naive and worse yet playing in to the hands of a civilization that prioritizes material gain over all else. Utterly disappointing!
Hmm Science says Women are Weaker than men. I dont know what this guy is smoking but he got a lot of his friends turning into enemies
@hamza I know right? turning the entire male muslim population into enemies. He has guts! I support this guy.
This man is on a mission. Surely he read about Mandela and Gandhi. He is practical and modern. This man will bring out the peaceful and benign face of Islam. May God bless him with health, prosperity and long life. Under him, Saudi Arabia is set to align with rest of the world post oil depletion. Amen.
@ali Shows that you only see humans as legal entities, children have no legal status, therefore, they are not humans ?
Then why do you support those who kill innocent children and women?? Mr. Salman has not learned any lesson from history. The "White man" is nobody's friend and efforts to please the "white man" will all be in vain as the "do more" mantra will continue till the end.
Anyone who believes in the Kalima is a Muslim. Let us implement it and allow all Muslims to visit and work in your country. Go on, do not start drawing lines.
Royal family of Saudi Arabia and Islam is not the same. There is no difference in Islam but there is difference in Saudi Arabia
Why tell west and not to the following countries?
I wonder how many men are losing their minds over this. lol