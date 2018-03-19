PTI deceived Sami, Sherpao in Senate elections: Asfandyar

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party central president Asfandyar Wali Khan said here on Sunday that PTI deceived JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq and QWP leader Aftab Khan Sherpao during Senate elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Pirpai, he said that Imran Khan should start accountability from his elected representatives as they sold their votes in the Senate elections as it was admitted by party leadership.

ANP leader said that Imran Khan had not fulfilled his promises made with the people and did nothing for the welfare of common people. He urged Pakhtuns to come together under one banner for protection of their rights.

He said that they wanted elimination of demarcation lines drawn by British rulers among Pakhtuns. He added that after removal of demarcation line between Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the southern and northern Pakhtuns would also come closer.

ANP central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, provincial president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, district president Malik Juma Khan, Pervez Ahmad Khan and Shahid Khan Khattak were also present on the occasion.

Mr Khan said that he did not know why some Pakhtun leaders were opposing merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that those so-called Pakhtun leaders should review their stance and help to remove the lines drawn during British-era to divide Pakhtuns.

He said that ANP would struggle to protect the rights of Pakhtun in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said that JI and JUI-F were allies of the ruling parties in the provincial and federal governments but then they were trying to revive Mutahidda Majlis-i-Anal.

He said for the last four and half year, both the parties enjoyed perks and privileges in the government but they joined hands for revival of MMA to hoodwink voters as general elections were nearing.

Mr Khan claimed that ANP would win the upcoming general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that people should think about the sacrifices rendered by his family. He added that once he, his father Khan Abdul Wali Khan and grandfather Bacha Khan had been sent behind bars at the same time in three different jails.

He said that he did not make any property when his party was governing the province. He said that he was ready to be hanged publicly if anybody proved corruption against him.

Speaking on the occasion, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti criticised the politics of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and said that he changed different political parties. He said NAB had initiated three cases against him.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain said on the occasion that Pervez Khattak changed constituencies according to his wishes but he could not win elections in Nowshera.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2018