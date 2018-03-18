DAWN.COM

FC soldier martyred, another injured in Mohmand gun attack

Ali AkbarMarch 18, 2018

A Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldier was martyred and another injured when unidentified assailants opened fire at their vehicle in Mohmand Agency's Safi tehsil on Sunday.

The attack comes hours after two polio workers were killed, while three others were abducted in the same area last night.

Sources in the political administration said the assailants managed to escape after the attack. The site of the attack has been cordoned off.

Security officials in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas are made the target of militant attacks. At least 11 security officials were martyred when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a Pakistan Army camp in Kabal area of Swat last month.

Dravida Nadu
Mar 18, 2018 11:39am

RIP Soldier

