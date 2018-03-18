FC soldier martyred, another injured in Mohmand gun attack

A Frontier Constabulary (FC) soldier was martyred and another injured when unidentified assailants opened fire at their vehicle in Mohmand Agency's Safi tehsil on Sunday.

The attack comes hours after two polio workers were killed, while three others were abducted in the same area last night.

Sources in the political administration said the assailants managed to escape after the attack. The site of the attack has been cordoned off.

Security officials in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas are made the target of militant attacks. At least 11 security officials were martyred when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a Pakistan Army camp in Kabal area of Swat last month.