DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Afghan president invites Abbasi for talks to repair ties

Baqir Sajjad SyedMarch 18, 2018

Email


AFGHAN President Ashraf Ghani meets National Security Adviser Nasser Janjua in Kabul on Saturday.—Online
AFGHAN President Ashraf Ghani meets National Security Adviser Nasser Janjua in Kabul on Saturday.—Online

ISLAMABAD: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday invited Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to Kabul to kick-start a ‘comprehensive bilateral dialogue’ with the aim of repairing the fractured relationship between the two countries.

Mr Ghani extended this invitation during a meeting with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser retired Lt Gen Nasser Janjua, who was in Kabul on a day-long trip on the invitation of his counterpart Hanif Atmar.

“Today, I received Pakistani NSA at Dilkusha palace. As a follow-up to Kabul Process, I have extended an official invitation to Pakistani prime minister to visit Afgha­nistan. This is to initiate state to state comprehensive dialogue,” the Afghan president tweeted after the meeting.

President Ghani had in his speech at a meeting of the Kabul Process offered peace talks to Taliban militants, which was seen as a major shift in his position on the insurgent group. At the same time he had indicated his willingness to resume engagement with Pakistan and fix the strains in bilateral relations.

Invitation was extended during NSA Janjua’s meeting with Ashraf Ghani in Kabul

Pakistan had welcomed President Ghani’s offer. Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif had said in his reaction: “We welcome his offer to talk directly to Taliban. It is a good initiative and should be supported.”

Taliban have, meanwhile, been silent on the offer. Some believe that their silence means that they are weighing the offer.

Mr Janjua, a diplomatic source said, in his meeting with President Ghani reiterated Pakistan’s position that it fully supported efforts for a politically negotiated resolution of the Afghan conflict.

In his pre-departure statement, the national security adviser had said: “Both sides will work together and chalk out a way forward to improve bilateral relations and enhance cooperation particularly with reference to the peace initiative undertaken by the president of Afghanistan... Pakistan is always prepared to work in a cooperative framework and provide every help to win peace in Afghanistan.”

A statement issued by the Afghan presidency said that during the meeting between President Ghani and Mr Janjua, both sides deliberated on ways to cooperate on peace efforts and jointly fight cross-border terrorism, criminal networks and drug traffickers.

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa had in a recent interaction with journalists said that he was directly in touch with the Afghan president and both of them were keeping up the positive direction in the ties.

Better ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan are considered critical for ending terrorism in the two countries. Kabul accuses Pakistan of allowing the Taliban and the Haqqani network sanctuaries on its soil, whereas Islamabad says Afghanistan has set up bases of Pakistani militants involved in cross-border attacks.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have formed several platforms for bilateral discussions. More lately they were negotiating the Afghanis­tan-Pakistan Action Plan for Solidarity, which envisioned “constructive and meaningful bilateral enga­gement” in political, economic, military and intelligence domains through working groups. However, the two sides had not agreed on most of the aspects of the arrangement.

It is unclear if the comprehensive dialogue for which President Ghani is inviting Prime Minister Abbasi is a yet another format.

Continuing conflict in Afghanistan has also been straining Pak-US ties. As efforts for repairing relationship with Washington gain pace, Afghanistan is again in the limelight. Prime Minister Abbasi, who is on a private visit to the US, had an unannounced meeting with Vice President Pence during which he renewed Pakistan’s commitment to peace in Afghanistan and noted that it was as important for Pakistan as its own peace.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Trade for development

Trade for development

The interests of the developing countries would be best served if they act collectively.

Editorial

March 18, 2018

Pak-US diplomacy

IN times of US presidential turmoil or disinterest, the vice president can become more influential in policy ...
March 18, 2018

Sindh’s dirty water

EVEN with billions of donor dollars earmarked for Karachi’s revitalisation projects, transforming the city into a...
March 18, 2018

PSL concerns

THE abrupt pullout of a number of foreign players, competing in the Pakistan Super League, from the two playoffs and...
Updated March 17, 2018

Grim picture by IMF

GOING by the IMF’s latest post-programme monitoring report, the economy continues to deteriorate, even as...
March 17, 2018

Pak-India tensions

ONCE again, relations between Pakistan and India are deteriorating fast. This time, it is the diplomatic arena where...
March 17, 2018

Happy Pakistanis

IT was only a matter of time before they discovered the true Pakistani — over and above the circumstances we have...