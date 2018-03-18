DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Quetta Gladiators' owner unhappy over foreign players refusal to visit Pakistan

Zeeshan AhmedUpdated March 18, 2018

Email


“Shane Watson had earlier committed he will travel to Pakistan, but [he] backed off at last minute,” says Omer Nadeem. —photo courtesy Omer Nadeem&#39;s Twitter
“Shane Watson had earlier committed he will travel to Pakistan, but [he] backed off at last minute,” says Omer Nadeem. —photo courtesy Omer Nadeem's Twitter

The owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Franchise Quetta Gladiators has expressed displeasure as most of his franchise’s foreign players have refused to travel to Pakistan to take part in the playoffs, DawnNewsTv reported.

The owner of two-time losing finalists Quetta Gladiators, Nadeem Omer, said: “It happens every time, we cannot convince foreign players to travel to Pakistan.”

He asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to include only those foreign players in future drafts who are willing to travel to Pakistan.

“Shane Watson had earlier committed that he will travel to Pakistan, but [he] backed off at last minute,” Omer said.

“If PCB fails to resolve this issue, the franchise owners will lose the charm,” he said.

The Quetta Gladiators owner said Raiwind blast proved to be a major setback, as foreign players got worried after it.

Meanwhile, the local players of Quetta Gladiators returned to Pakistan on Saturday. They will face Peshawar Zalmi in playoff match which will be played in Lahore.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 17, 2018

Grim picture by IMF

GOING by the IMF’s latest post-programme monitoring report, the economy continues to deteriorate, even as...
March 17, 2018

Pak-India tensions

ONCE again, relations between Pakistan and India are deteriorating fast. This time, it is the diplomatic arena where...
March 17, 2018

Happy Pakistanis

IT was only a matter of time before they discovered the true Pakistani — over and above the circumstances we have...
Updated March 16, 2018

Raiwind attack

The long war against militancy grinds on, claiming yet more lives on Wednesday.
Updated March 16, 2018

Rights for rivers

It might sound like a new thought to some, but the idea of giving rights of personhood to rivers is actually an old.
Updated March 16, 2018

UNMOGIP targeted

United Nations Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan had a narrow miss when Indians shot at civilians.