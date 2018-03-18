Quetta Gladiators' owner unhappy over foreign players refusal to visit Pakistan

The owner of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Franchise Quetta Gladiators has expressed displeasure as most of his franchise’s foreign players have refused to travel to Pakistan to take part in the playoffs, DawnNewsTv reported.

The owner of two-time losing finalists Quetta Gladiators, Nadeem Omer, said: “It happens every time, we cannot convince foreign players to travel to Pakistan.”

He asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to include only those foreign players in future drafts who are willing to travel to Pakistan.

“Shane Watson had earlier committed that he will travel to Pakistan, but [he] backed off at last minute,” Omer said.

“If PCB fails to resolve this issue, the franchise owners will lose the charm,” he said.

The Quetta Gladiators owner said Raiwind blast proved to be a major setback, as foreign players got worried after it.

Meanwhile, the local players of Quetta Gladiators returned to Pakistan on Saturday. They will face Peshawar Zalmi in playoff match which will be played in Lahore.