CJP visits SIUT, announces organ donation

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday announced the donation of his organs after death to the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation.

“I don’t know [whether] my old organs may be useful, but the way you are working in the campaign vis-à-vis the deceased organs’ donation, I announce to donate all my useful organs after my death in front of you all,” the CJP said at the SIUT auditorium during a visit to the health facility.

He eulogised the selfless effort of Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi, the founding director of the SIUT, saying what he had been doing for decades was indeed noble.

Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi says illegal organ trade has grown alarmingly

“I know you well and know your prestigious work. During a case on organ transplantation in Islamabad I was told that you would arrive in Islamabad to give a presentation to the court. Instead, I told your doctor that I would rather visit the SIUT to get your presentation in person.”

He said the SIUT’s director and his team were working for the benefit of humanity.

“Judiciary,” he said amid applause from the packed audience, “whatever Pakistan’s judiciary can do to help you, you will not find us lagging behind.”

The CJP said that a presentation given earlier by Dr Rizvi had exposed him further to the sensitivity of the organ trade issue.

Dr Rizvi earlier said the business of selling kidneys illegally had grown alarmingly.

He said a law against the illegal organ trade was promulgated in 2010, yet no effective work regarding its implementation came to the fore.

He said a campaign launched by the SIUT regarding the deceased organ programme had touched almost all strata of life, yet, its outcome was sluggish.

He said during the campaign events in schools, colleges and universities were organised while interaction with various important individuals and groups of society was made.

In the country, Dr Rizvi said with visible concern, news of illegal organ transplantation was again in the air similar to what was being witnessed before the law was passed eight years ago.

Later, the SIUT officials accompanied the CJP to show him various facilities of the hospital.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2018