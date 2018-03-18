DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

CJP visits SIUT, announces organ donation

Hasan MansoorUpdated March 18, 2018

Email


CJP Mian Saqib Nisar, accompanied by Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi and members of his team, takes a round of the SIUT on Saturday.—APP
CJP Mian Saqib Nisar, accompanied by Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi and members of his team, takes a round of the SIUT on Saturday.—APP

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday announced the donation of his organs after death to the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation.

“I don’t know [whether] my old organs may be useful, but the way you are working in the campaign vis-à-vis the deceased organs’ donation, I announce to donate all my useful organs after my death in front of you all,” the CJP said at the SIUT auditorium during a visit to the health facility.

He eulogised the selfless effort of Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi, the founding director of the SIUT, saying what he had been doing for decades was indeed noble.

Dr Adibul Hasan Rizvi says illegal organ trade has grown alarmingly

“I know you well and know your prestigious work. During a case on organ transplantation in Islamabad I was told that you would arrive in Islamabad to give a presentation to the court. Instead, I told your doctor that I would rather visit the SIUT to get your presentation in person.”

He said the SIUT’s director and his team were working for the benefit of humanity.

“Judiciary,” he said amid applause from the packed audience, “whatever Pakistan’s judiciary can do to help you, you will not find us lagging behind.”

The CJP said that a presentation given earlier by Dr Rizvi had exposed him further to the sensitivity of the organ trade issue.

Dr Rizvi earlier said the business of selling kidneys illegally had grown alarmingly.

He said a law against the illegal organ trade was promulgated in 2010, yet no effective work regarding its implementation came to the fore.

He said a campaign launched by the SIUT regarding the deceased organ programme had touched almost all strata of life, yet, its outcome was sluggish.

He said during the campaign events in schools, colleges and universities were organised while interaction with various important individuals and groups of society was made.

In the country, Dr Rizvi said with visible concern, news of illegal organ transplantation was again in the air similar to what was being witnessed before the law was passed eight years ago.

Later, the SIUT officials accompanied the CJP to show him various facilities of the hospital.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Babar Khan
Mar 18, 2018 12:00pm

Looks like chief justice doing the tasks which our govt should be doing

ishrat salim
Mar 18, 2018 12:09pm

Dr Rizvi, Director SIUT, a self less person. He deserves national recognition for his humanitarian work. If only there were few like him, this country`s health system would see marked improvement, but alas.

Hassan
Mar 18, 2018 12:49pm

Respect to Dr. Rizvi!

Philosopher (from Japan)
Mar 18, 2018 12:56pm

He must be nominated for Nobel prize.

Skyhawk
Mar 18, 2018 01:06pm

Pakistani nation salutes you dear CJP.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Trade for development

Trade for development

The interests of the developing countries would be best served if they act collectively.

Editorial

March 18, 2018

Pak-US diplomacy

IN times of US presidential turmoil or disinterest, the vice president can become more influential in policy ...
March 18, 2018

Sindh’s dirty water

EVEN with billions of donor dollars earmarked for Karachi’s revitalisation projects, transforming the city into a...
March 18, 2018

PSL concerns

THE abrupt pullout of a number of foreign players, competing in the Pakistan Super League, from the two playoffs and...
Updated March 17, 2018

Grim picture by IMF

GOING by the IMF’s latest post-programme monitoring report, the economy continues to deteriorate, even as...
March 17, 2018

Pak-India tensions

ONCE again, relations between Pakistan and India are deteriorating fast. This time, it is the diplomatic arena where...
March 17, 2018

Happy Pakistanis

IT was only a matter of time before they discovered the true Pakistani — over and above the circumstances we have...