Aamir Liaquat set to join PTI, says leader

KARACHI: Televangelist, TV host and former Muttahida Qaumi Movement lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain has decided to join the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, a senior PTI leader said on Saturday.

“He [Mr Hussain] would formally announce joining the PTI on Monday in a press conference,” said PTI leader Imran Ismail.

When asked about his possible role in the party, he told Dawn: “It’s not decided yet but definitely he would be given a position where he can serve the party and its objective better considering his choice and preference.”

A previous attempt by the TV host to join the PTI in October last could not meet success amid reports of objections from within the party over his sometimes controversial and aggressive tone in TV shows and for representing the MQM as its key leader.

However, Mr Ismail denied such reports saying that Mr Hussain couldn’t join the party last year due to his personal reasons.

“There can never be a 100 per cent consensus in a party on any decision,” he said. “But it doesn’t mean that there is any resistance or anger on any decision which is made by the leadership. Amir Liaquat is largely welcomed in the party and we hope he would serve the PTI’s cause and purpose in a much better way in line with his abilities.”

