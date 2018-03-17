Nisar to 'explain' strained ties with PML-N 'soon'
Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, who had maintained close ties to the ruling party’s high command until his falling out last year, said on Saturday that there should be on doubt about whether he is still a member of the PML-N.
Addressing a press conference in Taxila, he said he does not divulge his reservations with the party's policies in public, but added in the same breath that the time to publicly shed light on the issues straining his relationship with the PML-N "has come very close".
Asked whether he would contest the upcoming general elections on a PML-N ticket or not, Nisar said this would become clear by May.
See: Imran advises Nisar to join PTI
The ex-interior minister said he had been "handling matters" developing over the past few months silently and had decided to stay away from the new cabinet.
"The time has come to explain many things, and you won't have to wait much longer on this," he told reporters.
Asked whether his narrative would be different than that of the PML-N, Nisar asked: "What is the PML-N's narrative?"
The senior PML-N leader said he has a stance, not a narrative, which is that "we should not clash with the judiciary and the armed forces of Pakistan."
In a reference to the Supreme Court's Panama Papers verdict, which had led to Nawaz Sharif's disqualification last year, Nisar said whatever relief the party was seeking regarding the judgment could only come from the apex court.
"My stance is that we should compete with our political opponents, not fight with the institutions," he said, adding that this would be beneficial for Sharif as well as the party.
The former interior minister, who has been at odds with PML-N's 'supreme leader' Nawaz Sharif over the latter’s anti-judiciary and anti-establishment tirade, opted not to join the current cabinet of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court.
Since then, reports about the PML-N’s internal rifts have often surfaced, with Nisar going public against his party’s line on a few occasions. Of late, the senior politician has been busy meeting voters and union council chairmen in his constituency in a bid to consolidate chances of his victory in the next elections.
Comments (21)
Stay tuned. The long-awaited show of allegations and counter-allegations has just started. Enjoy unlimited number of episodes in the days to come.
"What is the PML-N's narrative?"
Drama of government & opposition - both!
Oh please. Enough with this suspense. If you have something to say then say it. Stop acting like a drama queen.
ch.nisar well said , but what about the opponents who are aided and abetted by "umpire".
Nisar should join PTI before it's too late.
Here u go again..
An honest individual who has and good narrative. Sharif family must be put on the ecl list before they disappear.
Dealers of coal will never get neat n clean whatever they do!
nisar should leave pmln and join pti. I can bet IK and Ch Nisar wont even survive for two months knowing Nsiar ego is bigger than everything else.
He degraced Pakistan by not attending the lunch on meeting with home ministers of SAARC counties , the lunch was hosted by him, the interior minister of Pakistan. Then the trend started to stop all people to people relations between India and Pakistan.
Here we go again... This guy is going to do a press conference and narrate a story which at the end of it didn’t have any meaning and everyone will wonder what that was all about? ....
Waste of time !
NISAR is absolutely right.
Nisar began to notice Nawaz Sharif thought Pakistan belonged to him.
In my view, as usual, Mr Nisar has woken up again after a deep sleep and making silly statements without any positive comments. One needs lots of guts and courage to speak truth that Ch Nisar lacks, as he has lost his golden opportunity, and, as a result, he is now a failed politican. This is my candid assessment!
The last thing PTI needs is this guy. He brings one vote in the assembly but the price for this one vote is very high.
Who cares and why does the public need to know about your problems with PML-N.
He just likes to make these statements to see himself being talked about in the media. Nothing else.
Salutes to the true son of the nation.
Drop seen coming, happy ending for common man. And exemplary ending for a corrupt mafia...
In politics, timing is sometimes more critical than actual decisions. It would have been much better for Ch Nisar, had he simply kept a greater distance between himself and PMLN, for now. Now, he sounds like a begrudged person who cannot seem to decide where his loyalty lies. With Nawaz Sharif, PMLN or Pakistan.
Stay home and quit politics. We dont need a TTP sympathizer anymore. You have disgraced Pakistan too long.
As usual he is subtly warning PMLN leadership to gain something for himself. He did this as minister to threaten opposition. Where he would say I have file on this or that... he knew better that as a minister he supposed to prosecute not threaten. My demand is speak up or shut up.