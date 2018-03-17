Some forces deliberately trying to create instability before elections: Ahsan Iqbal
Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal expressed concerns on Saturday that "some elements" are trying to create an atmosphere of instability which can throw into question the democratic process of the country as the general elections 2018 draw close.
Talking to reporters in Lahore, he questioned how is it that these "forces", which he did not name, are asleep and speak nothing of accountability but raise a hue and cry about the matter right before elections.
"In 2013 as well, when elections were about to take place, there were slogans such as "pehle ehtisaab aur phhir intikhaab" (accountability before elections), "pehle riyaasat aur phhir intikhaab" (government before elections). They were promoted to sabotage the electoral and democratic processes," he claimed.
"This was done because these forces are afraid of the democratic process," he remarked, adding that "the elements are unsuccessful forces trying to create obstacles out of fear, seeking to play with people's emotions and dupe them."
"However, these tactics won't work this time. People have wisened up and are politically aware. Even those deprived of education are now just as aware as the educated and they will not let these forces sabotage the democratic process," he said, expressing confidence in the people of the country.
Referring to the security situation in Pakistan, he said that terrorism's hold on Karachi had been broken and in a city where distribution of extortion chits was the norm, tickets to the PSL were now being sold.
"These are real, tangible changes that have taken place over the last five years," he said.
"No one was willing to invest in the country just five years ago. Today, Pakistan has benefited from billions of dollars of investment due to CPEC, which has contributed heavily to our infrastructural development with projects such as dams, motorways and even universities and AI technology centres being made."
He also expressed hope that the opposition will be in agreement with the government over the caretaker setup.
"There is also this conspiracy theory floating around, that these elements will try to prevent consensus on the caretaker prime minister so that a third force ends up bringing in a prime minister of their own. We will not let this happen," he said with determination.
He invited the leader of the opposition to work with the prime minister to reach an agreement regarding the caretaker setup in a fair and transparent manner.
Comments (14)
You should know the difference btw democracy and looting public money, destroying institutions, making laws that facilitate looting. At least some of us are wiser than you think.
Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Instead of blaming anyone else, you should blame your own party's corruption which is the greatest threat to democracy.
These latent as well as overt forces exist since day one. A good administration must be able to tackle them accordingly.
Who are are the elements out to sabotage the election process? Please dare and expose them.
Ahsan Iqbal is living in fool's paradise. The ground reality is totally different.
This man - who does nothing else but promote party officials - talks about "democratic process" is akin to NS talking about anti-corruption campaign and good governance. Or Zardari giving a lecture at Oxford as a moral authority!
Mr Iqbal...there is no concept of democracy without accountability.Why dont you build strong, transparent and independent mechanism of accountability as an integral part of good governance? If such a system exists there will be no excuse for anyone else to force accountability. Adulterated, corrupt democracy is not what people want.
The foundations of democracy is not strong in Pakistan.
Please tell us something new. We have been having such problems since the inception of the country and overcoming the same.
Better the Nation gets rid of your corrupt Government.
This guy has consistently been talking about conspiracies. Someone please tell him that Mr. Professor! give proofs such a source of income for establishing of Nawaz Shareef billions dollar empire and shut the forces who are destabilizing the country.
'some forces'??
You think people are idiots that you keep pointing fingers at some invisible ghosts!
What credibility this Interior Minister has? The fact is he lives by supporting the corrupt rulers.
I believe it is you who are trying to create instability before the elections.