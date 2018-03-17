Chief justice gives Karachi authorities one week to clean up city
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday expressed his displeasure over the heaps of garbage that have become a regular feature of Karachi's cityscape and ordered the relevant authorities to ensure that all trash is removed within the week.
"I want a neat and clean Karachi within a week," CJ Nisar ordered while hearing a citizen's rights case concerning Sindh's water and sewerage problems in the Supreme Court's Karachi registry.
During the proceedings, Justice Nisar recalled that Mayor Waseem Akhtar was supposed to resolve the garbage issue. He ordered Akhtar to explain who was responsible for removing trash from the city.
The city mayor, who was present for the proceedings, put the onus of responsibility on the provincial government, reiterating his earlier stance that all his powers in this regard had been shifted to the government.
"The District Municipal Corporations (DMC) are responsible for garbage collection and disposal, and all DMCs work under the provincial government," he explained.
The provincial chief secretary, also present, seconded the mayor and told the court that 4.5 tonnes of garbage are left to rot on the city's streets on a daily basis.
He also told the court that the process of garbage removal from roads had been initiated. "The entire system of garbage collection and disposal has been made computerised," he claimed. He added that four contractors tasked with garbage collection were also operating in the city.
"Why has this improved system then not been able to yield results," Justice Nisar asked the secretary, before directing him to take measures for creating awareness among the citizenry on where to dispose of their trash.
The city mayor, on the other hand strongly criticised the provincial government, saying that Karachi has been "ruined" over the past 10 years.
Read more: Karachi needs revenues of the size of a country, not of a municipality
"There are garbage heaps everywhere and hospitals are filled with patients," he said, demanding that revenue resources be provided to the local government setup.
The chief justice, however, directed the mayor to ensure cleanliness even if he was forced to collect alms for this.
"I don't know who is supposed to clear out the filth from this city but I don't want to see it again," he stated.
He also directed Akhtar not to indulge in politics as he had received votes to serve the citizens, not for scoring points.
The chief justice then praised the commission he had formed to look into Sindh's water woes, and directed it to take up the issue of garbage disposal as well.
The Sindh Home Department, on the recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed water commission, had recently banned the dumping of household, industrial, commercial and hospital waste in the open spaces of residential and commercial areas.
Several people have been arrested for throwing garbage out in the open and cases have been registered against them.
Let's wait and see what happens next? However based on decades old ground realities, even if the forces of extraterrestrials arrive from Mars, Moon, Venice or the Galax if the Milky Way, the garbage and trash of the great city of Karachi can't be cleaned-up in one week.
What a shame. SC has to order to keep the city clean. It seems provincial Government is not interested at all. Karachi is one of the largest city but is being neglected. Very sad state of affair.
CM Shah please resign in shame. As supreme court now has to order for garbage removal. Citizens should dump their garbage outside CM and his master houses.
One week to apprehend Rao Anwar and now one week to clean up the city.
Great initiatives being taken by CJ at extremely poor governance which seems to be at a standstill.
One week to clean up a city of 18 million!!, very possible. So if they fail what is the next step, the court send people to do the job?
CJ of Pakistan has ordered to clean up Karachi streets. Karachi administration should be ashamed for this action by the Supreme Court Chief Justice. Karachi civil authorities are not doing their job and top to bottom administration must be terminated because of their job. I do not know what CJ will do if his order could not be implemented within a week.
Good to see Chief Justice taking notice of the hapless situation in Karachi. I wish if he also makes it possible to empower our local bodies to work effectively which Sindh Government has actually made incapacitated.
Thanks, honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan for at least paying slight attention to the otherwise orphan city called Karachi.
Your attention is the glimmer of hope for us.
I wonder if Chief Justice attention will be able to intimidate the corrupt and incompetent PPP regime that has systematically destroyed Karachi!
Impractical. But funny to watch how they’d clean it in 1 week
PPP and MQM politicians have "failed" to do their duty, therefore the Chief Justice has given them ultimatum. If the city is not cleaned in one week, these politicians must be kicked out for their failure to govern. Enough is enough. The people demand accountability of the government.
Thanks CJP for taking action. These black sheeps were never answerable to anyone before you and they are being paid big monthly salary packages regularly for doing absolutely NO work at all. They systematically destroyed Karachi. Garbage is piled up on the streets of Karachi like never before and these corrupt so called mayors and governor's have no interest in solving these serious problems by doing their jobs they are paid for. The sanitation problem is next horror film in Karachi. Just few inch of rain and gutters start overflowing everywhere in the city. Please make a Masterplan, get good experts, invest some money citizens pay you in taxes and find an effective solution of this long-standing problem of mega city Karachi. Thanks
Always goverment responsibility, people only responsible to spread this dirt and trash. People can clean there city much better by using some common sense.