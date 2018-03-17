DAWN.COM

Ashiyana scam: Prime suspect Ahad Cheema suspended from office

Arif MalikUpdated March 17, 2018

The Punjab government on Saturday suspended Ahad Cheema, the prime suspect in the Ashiyana-i-Iqbal Housing Society scam, from his official position for three months.

According to a notification, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, Cheema has been suspended for three months with effect from Feb 21, when he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Before his arrest, the former head of the Lahore Development Authority was serving the provincial government as head of two thermal companies.

Cheema was arrested after discrepancies and alleged corruption worth billions were detected in a deal between the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) and Bismillah Engineering Services.

According to NAB, the former LDA chief allegedly misused his authority and with criminal intent prepared, processed, recommended and got approved a fraudulent and illegal request by awarding contract of the Rs14 billion Ashiyana-i-Iqbal Housing Society project.

The prosecution alleges that Cheema had awarded the contract for the Ashiyana scheme to Bismillah Engineering Services in return for 32 kanals of land. According to the prosecution, the land was transferred to various members of Cheema's family, including his cousin and his sister.

Skyhawk
Mar 17, 2018 02:58pm

Just suspending cheema from his job is not enough. He is directly involved in corruption worth billions and should be awarded an exemplary punishment.

Nawaz
Mar 17, 2018 03:07pm

There must be a prima facie evidence against him which led to his suspension. Some PAS / DMG officers regard themselves as untouchable. PAS group is as much responsible for woes of the country as the politicians. All they are interested in are perks and privileges, protocols, fleet of cars and coveted postings secured through close contacts with politicians. Those who are honest and really want to serve the country are cornored.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 17, 2018 03:17pm

Ahad Chimma has been the partner of corrupt practices, and is the main witness and front man acted on behalf of Shabaz Sharif and his cronies. So, he must not be treated lightly, conduct thorough investigation and establish facts and evidence, and if proved AC's and SS's involvement then take stingent actions against them and all culprits. Do not let them get away, send them in jail for a long time for their crimes!

Atta
Mar 17, 2018 03:28pm

Good new. Now it is about time Nawaz joins him behind bars.

ABE
Mar 17, 2018 03:42pm

Q: Is there even one single honest, hard-working and truthful person in this government?

A: Just look at PML-N leadership. Do we expect the underlings not to follow in the footsteps of their leaders?

Ahsan Gul
Mar 17, 2018 03:45pm

Since his fraudulent activity has impact on government and public he must get jail terms for this unlawful crime.

Shahid
Mar 17, 2018 03:46pm

Only for 3 months? Or are they watching and waiting for the outcome of the probe and details emerging through him/it?

Fajar Khan
Mar 17, 2018 03:48pm

He should be made an example for others if found guilty

Imran Khan a Vulture
Mar 17, 2018 04:04pm

@Atta along with IK and his corrupt followers

Maqsood
Mar 17, 2018 04:11pm

Excellent

Abbas
Mar 17, 2018 04:44pm

Real actions are highly desired to protect the country and its illing economy. Pakistan is still bright

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 17, 2018 05:16pm

When you are involved in dubious activities like this, you must be always ready to face the consequences.

