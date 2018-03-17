DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

KP government seals offices of Hafiz Saeed's JuD, FIF; seizes mosques, seminaries

SirajuddinMarch 17, 2018

Email


The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday initiated a crackdown against Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its humanitarian wing, Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), by seizing the organisations' offices and taking over the latter's operational matters.

Peshawar's district administration, with the help of police and other law enforcement agencies, had initiated action against the JuD in the provincial capital after receiving directions from the federal government.

“We have sealed the offices of the foundation, seized three religious schools and two mosques and handed over the seized properties to the Auqaf department to look after operational matters,” a senior official told DawnNewsTV.

The move came after the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) issued a notification asking citizens to not donate to organisations listed on a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) list of proscribed organisations.

The UNSC sanctions list includes al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, JuD, FiF and other organizations.

After JuD and FiF were placed on the UNSC list, the interior ministry had written to the provinces asking them to take action.

Malik Nadeem Awan, a central leader of JuD, told DawNewsTV that after the Punjab government, the KP government had sealed and seizes the offices and ambulances of FiF in different districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“A health facility in Balakot and office in Abbottabad has been sealed and ambulances have been seized and parked in police stations,” he said.

Hafiz Saeed, who in November last year was set free from a 300-day-long house arrest, has been repeatedly accused by the US and India of masterminding the 2008 attacks on the Indian financial capital that killed 166 people.

Saeed was declared a global terrorist by the US and UN over his alleged role in the Mumbai attacks. JuD is considered by the US and India to be a front for LeT, the militant group blamed for the attacks.

TERRORISM IN PAKISTAN Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Arshad
Mar 17, 2018 02:05pm

Pakistan should not bow down to Indian pressure. This is really sad and shameful.

Mahmood Ayub
Mar 17, 2018 02:10pm

@Arshad this action is necessary for Pakistan's sake.

Dawoed
Mar 17, 2018 02:15pm

He is our hero

Wahab
Mar 17, 2018 02:21pm

How long will we harass citizens for our Western masters?

BhaRAT
Mar 17, 2018 02:30pm

It’s so shameful we’re treating a person who’s helping poor people of Pakistan but Hafiz Saeeed sahaab should know that the public is with him and appreciate the good work he has done for us

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 17, 2018

Grim picture by IMF

GOING by the IMF’s latest post-programme monitoring report, the economy continues to deteriorate, even as...
March 17, 2018

Pak-India tensions

ONCE again, relations between Pakistan and India are deteriorating fast. This time, it is the diplomatic arena where...
March 17, 2018

Happy Pakistanis

IT was only a matter of time before they discovered the true Pakistani — over and above the circumstances we have...
Updated March 16, 2018

Raiwind attack

The long war against militancy grinds on, claiming yet more lives on Wednesday.
Updated March 16, 2018

Rights for rivers

It might sound like a new thought to some, but the idea of giving rights of personhood to rivers is actually an old.
Updated March 16, 2018

UNMOGIP targeted

United Nations Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan had a narrow miss when Indians shot at civilians.