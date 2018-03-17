DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC asked to declare Sanjrani’s election illegal

Nasir IqbalUpdated March 17, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has been requested through a petition to declare the entire process of electing Sadiq Sanjrani as chairman of the Senate illegal, void ab initio and in violation of the Constitution.

The petition, filed by Ammar Hussain Khushnood, sought a declaration that the qualifications for a person to be elected as chairman of the Senate or speaker of the National Assembly were the same qualifications as applicable to a person qualified for election as president under Article 41(2) of the Constitution.

Article 41(2) puts a condition that a person will not be qualified for election as president unless he is a Muslim of not less than 45 years of age.

According to the petitioner, Chairman Sanjrani does not fall within this provision and, therefore, the court should declare that a person who does not fulfil the qualifications of being elected as president should not be chosen or elected as chairman of the upper house of parliament.

Thus the newly elected chairman should not act as or perform the duties and functions of the president if and when the office of the president becomes vacant or the president is absent or unable to perform his functions for any reasons.

The petitioner has also asked the court to issue an ad interim relief by restraining Mr Sanjrani from acting as and performing the duties and functions of the chairman of Senate and from acting as and performing duties and functions of the president.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption
Mar 17, 2018 09:28am

Makes complete sense. Also how can the deputy chairperson of the senate and the opposition leader be from the same party ?

GK
Mar 17, 2018 09:33am

Why 45 minimum age?

LAHORI KID
Mar 17, 2018 10:26am

Seriously? Hate runs deep in our political system.

SHAHZ
Mar 17, 2018 10:29am

Further drama, if that is true , ppp and pti must go back to law school to learn about the Constitution of Pakistan!

Atta
Mar 17, 2018 11:26am

And the age limit for corruption by PMLN has no boundaries.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 17, 2018

Grim picture by IMF

GOING by the IMF’s latest post-programme monitoring report, the economy continues to deteriorate, even as...
March 17, 2018

Pak-India tensions

ONCE again, relations between Pakistan and India are deteriorating fast. This time, it is the diplomatic arena where...
March 17, 2018

Happy Pakistanis

IT was only a matter of time before they discovered the true Pakistani — over and above the circumstances we have...
Updated March 16, 2018

Raiwind attack

The long war against militancy grinds on, claiming yet more lives on Wednesday.
Updated March 16, 2018

Rights for rivers

It might sound like a new thought to some, but the idea of giving rights of personhood to rivers is actually an old.
Updated March 16, 2018

UNMOGIP targeted

United Nations Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan had a narrow miss when Indians shot at civilians.