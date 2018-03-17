Gulalai attacked with eggs by PTI leader

BAHAWALPUR: MNA Ayesha Gulalai came under rotten eggs’ and tomatoes’ attack before her press conference here on Friday.

The conference was convened by the supporters of a separate province status for Bahawalpur.

According to the participants, when Ms Gulalai reached the venue by a car, a local leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Shehla Ehsan, appeared and started throwing eggs and tomatoes on her. She disappeared after throwing eggs and tomatoes on Gulalai who had no security.

Giving her reaction to the attack, Ms Gulalai termed the attackers her people who had been misguided by someone.

In her speech, she advocated the province case, saying if the people of Bahawalpur demanded a separate province, their demand should be accepted. She said the public problems would be resolved if more provinces were carved out in the country.

She said the PTI, PPP and PML-N were chips of the same block, regretting that ‘shoes politics’ had started in the country.

