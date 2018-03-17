CM calls for completion of PSL final arrangements by 22nd

KARACHI: While reviewing the overall arrangements of the Pakistan Super League final match scheduled for March 25 in Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the administration to finalise all arrangements by March 22nd.

The director general of Rangers and the IG police informed the chief minister that foolproof security arrangements had been finalised and rehearsals of their assignments had also been carried out.

Presiding over a meeting on Friday at CM House, the chief minister directed the local government and administration to ensure setting up of food stalls for spectators.

“This must be done in consultation with Pakistan Cricket Board,” he said and directed the officials concerned to procure buses for shuttle service and finalise levelling and marking of parking lanes at the designated parking areas.

He rejected the proposal to ban the carrying of mobile phones inside the stadium saying “let the people enjoy — don’t bind them in one or the other obstruction”.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on the occasion said that lifting of debris from the entire area of stadium and cleanliness work from all routes leading to the stadium was almost at the final stage.

Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro told the meeting participants some repair work inside the stadium was at the final stage. A presentation on illumination of the city was also given to the chief minister.

Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal, Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah, chief secretary Rizwan Memon, DG Rangers, IG police, additional IG Karachi, secretaries of different departments and provincial heads of intelligence agencies attended the meeting.

Wheat for Tharis

The chief minister on Friday approved distribution of free wheat among 287,000 poverty-stricken families of Thar and directed the chief secretary that the wheat distribution should start immediately and be completed by the end of April. Each family will be provided 100kg wheat.

The chief minister was informed that a drought-like situation persisted in Thar. The chief minister approved the distribution of free wheat.

Surprise visit

Later, the chief minister paid surprise visit without protocol to under-construction underpass and roads and directed the local government minister to expedite the works and complete them by the end of May.

The CM visited the Submarine underpass where one side of the underpass had been opened to traffic.

The chief minister also visited Sunset Boulevard-Gizri Boulevard flyover where most of the pillars of the flyover had been built. The CM was told that the scheme would be completed by May.

Mr Shah also drove through Saddar from Fawwara Chowk to the Zoological Gardens and inspected under-construction road. He also visited the newly reconstructed Jahangir Park in Saddar.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2018