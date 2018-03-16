DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

3 inspectors dismissed from police service over involvement in Intizar's murder

Imtiaz AliUpdated March 16, 2018

Email


Three police inspectors involved in the murder of 19-year-old student Intizar Ahmed in Defence Housing Authority, Karachi, have been dismissed from police service, it emerged on Friday.

On January 14, Intizar was chased down and shot dead allegedly by nine undercover personnel of Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) after he had reportedly failed to stop his car at a picket.

According to an order issued on March 12 by DIG Dr Muhammad Amin Yousufzai, in charge of CIA Karachi, the then station house officer of ACLC Tariq Mehmood, inspectors Azhar Ahsan and Tariq Raheem, have been dismissed from service after they were found guilty of misconduct in the official inquiry into the matter.

They were found involved in “grave misconduct” as they wore “plain clothes” and travelled in “unofficial vehicles with private weapons” which was deemed a violation of existing SOP. Such unprofessional conduct resulted in the tragic death of the 19-year old only son of the family, which also “damaged the reputation of the police,” read the inquiry report.

Know more: Intizar murder case: Investigators probing element of ‘personal enmity’

Meanwhile, the murder case is being investigated by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Intizar was a Malaysia-based student who had returned to Pakistan to spend holidays. He was in his car with a female friend when police in plainclothes had reportedly signalled him to stop. When he had failed to oblige, he was chased and gunned down. However, the friend had managed to escape unscathed.

Initially, the then station house officer of ACLC Tariq Mehmood; inspectors Azhar Ahsan and Tariq Raheem; head constables Ghulam Abbas, son of Niaz Ali; and Shahid and constables Ghulam Abbas, son of Ghulam Raza; Fawad Khan; Mohammad Daniyal and Bilal Rasheed were booked for allegedly killing the 19-year-old student.

The name of Madiha Kayani, who was travelling with the victim at the time of the incident but silently disappeared from the crime scene instead of reporting it to the police, was placed among the list of prosecution witnesses.

Kayani, a TV show host and only eyewitness, in a video message on social media had described the teenager’s murder as “planned” and claimed to have recognised one of the key characters of the deadly episode

However, she later withdrew her claim and stood firm on her previous statement before the joint investigation team (JIT), which was formed under the directions of the Sindh chief minister to investigate the murder of Intizar.

One senior member of the JIT on condition of anonymity told Dawn that as professional investigators they were concerned that “conflicting statements of the victim’s father may benefit the arrested accused personnel of ACLC”.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Umair
Mar 17, 2018 01:13am

Most probably these officials were there to rob the people.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Supporting seniors

Supporting seniors

Untreated mental disorders in an older adult can worsen the prognosis of common physical conditions.

Editorial

Updated March 16, 2018

Raiwind attack

The long war against militancy grinds on, claiming yet more lives on Wednesday.
Updated March 16, 2018

Rights for rivers

It might sound like a new thought to some, but the idea of giving rights of personhood to rivers is actually an old.
Updated March 16, 2018

UNMOGIP targeted

United Nations Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan had a narrow miss when Indians shot at civilians.
March 15, 2018

Nacta’s dubious app

AN attempted solution must not perpetuate or worsen a problem. The latest brainchild of the National Counter...
March 15, 2018

Prisoner releases

IN a recent move that bodes well for cooperation between the two countries, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja...
March 15, 2018

Death of a star

PERHAPS few on this earth have come close to epitomising the term ‘differently enabled’ as did physicist Stephen...