Special court orders suspension of Musharraf's identity card, passport

A special court hearing a high treason case against retired Gen Pervez Musharraf on Friday ordered the interior ministry to take steps for the suspension of the former president's identity card and passport, and also arrange for his arrest with the help of Interpol.

The court tasked the federal government with seizing Musharraf's assets and ordered it extradite him from United Arab Emirates (UAE). It also expressed disappointment over government’s inaction so far.

While talking to DawnNewsTV, Dr Mohammad Amjad, the secretary general of All Pakistan Muslim League, said that Musharraf has decided “to travel to Pakistan by the end of April and face trial”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Musharraf's lawyer Akhtar Shah had requested the interior ministry for the provision of "foolproof security" on Musharraf’s return.

The ministry officials confirmed that they received the request on March 13 and are currently deliberating the matter.

The court ordered that a report regarding seizure of Musharraf’s assets be submitted in the next hearing on March 21.

With additional information provided by Javed Hussain.