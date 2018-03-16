Special court orders suspension of Musharraf's identity card, passport
A special court hearing a high treason case against retired Gen Pervez Musharraf on Friday ordered the interior ministry to take steps for the suspension of the former president's identity card and passport, and also arrange for his arrest with the help of Interpol.
The court tasked the federal government with seizing Musharraf's assets and ordered it extradite him from United Arab Emirates (UAE). It also expressed disappointment over government’s inaction so far.
While talking to DawnNewsTV, Dr Mohammad Amjad, the secretary general of All Pakistan Muslim League, said that Musharraf has decided “to travel to Pakistan by the end of April and face trial”.
Earlier on Tuesday, Musharraf's lawyer Akhtar Shah had requested the interior ministry for the provision of "foolproof security" on Musharraf’s return.
The ministry officials confirmed that they received the request on March 13 and are currently deliberating the matter.
The court ordered that a report regarding seizure of Musharraf’s assets be submitted in the next hearing on March 21.
With additional information provided by Javed Hussain.
Comments (8)
Sure, Let's do the same for NS and Famly, Zardari and all the cronies and underlings of the corrupt Poltical clique.
General Parvaiz Musharraf is a great and honest man. He is just being punished because he is Urdu Speaking.
he will not come to Pakistan under any circumstances
Why Mushraff attorney is asking for extra security ? What do you mean by fullproof security ? Mushraff is just like General citizen of our country and not honoring the courts law and order why does he feel guilty ? All politicians and high rank Defense officers and other govt diginatries are living Permenante in foreign countries and they do hold many big land properties and wealth as well abroad and living a Kong’s life How they can afford ? They must look after the country after their retirement and can do many other volunteer services we the people of Pakistan do highly respect our defense personnel and many more govt officers but they all have taken the disadvantage of the previledge offered by the goby of Pakistan it’s sad.
Pakistanis are finally beginning to have respect for the Judiciary of their country.
How will he be identified if his identity card is suspended and how will he be brought back to Pakistan if his passport is suspended.
A far worse character; altaf hussain is issued a passport in London, how, why these double standards.
@s.r.reddy than he does not need an identity card or passport, right?