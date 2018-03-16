DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Special court orders suspension of Musharraf's identity card, passport

Haseeb BhattiUpdated March 16, 2018

Email


A special court hearing a high treason case against retired Gen Pervez Musharraf on Friday ordered the interior ministry to take steps for the suspension of the former president's identity card and passport, and also arrange for his arrest with the help of Interpol.

The court tasked the federal government with seizing Musharraf's assets and ordered it extradite him from United Arab Emirates (UAE). It also expressed disappointment over government’s inaction so far.

While talking to DawnNewsTV, Dr Mohammad Amjad, the secretary general of All Pakistan Muslim League, said that Musharraf has decided “to travel to Pakistan by the end of April and face trial”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Musharraf's lawyer Akhtar Shah had requested the interior ministry for the provision of "foolproof security" on Musharraf’s return.

The ministry officials confirmed that they received the request on March 13 and are currently deliberating the matter.

The court ordered that a report regarding seizure of Musharraf’s assets be submitted in the next hearing on March 21.

With additional information provided by Javed Hussain.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Falcon1
Mar 16, 2018 05:47pm

Sure, Let's do the same for NS and Famly, Zardari and all the cronies and underlings of the corrupt Poltical clique.

Sab se pehle pakistan
Mar 16, 2018 06:11pm

General Parvaiz Musharraf is a great and honest man. He is just being punished because he is Urdu Speaking.

s.r.reddy
Mar 16, 2018 06:13pm

he will not come to Pakistan under any circumstances

Sultan
Mar 16, 2018 06:19pm

Why Mushraff attorney is asking for extra security ? What do you mean by fullproof security ? Mushraff is just like General citizen of our country and not honoring the courts law and order why does he feel guilty ? All politicians and high rank Defense officers and other govt diginatries are living Permenante in foreign countries and they do hold many big land properties and wealth as well abroad and living a Kong’s life How they can afford ? They must look after the country after their retirement and can do many other volunteer services we the people of Pakistan do highly respect our defense personnel and many more govt officers but they all have taken the disadvantage of the previledge offered by the goby of Pakistan it’s sad.

Jamil Soomro, New York City
Mar 16, 2018 06:42pm

Pakistanis are finally beginning to have respect for the Judiciary of their country.

Javed
Mar 16, 2018 06:50pm

How will he be identified if his identity card is suspended and how will he be brought back to Pakistan if his passport is suspended.

Javed
Mar 16, 2018 06:54pm

A far worse character; altaf hussain is issued a passport in London, how, why these double standards.

Javed
Mar 16, 2018 06:57pm

@s.r.reddy than he does not need an identity card or passport, right?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Supporting seniors

Supporting seniors

Untreated mental disorders in an older adult can worsen the prognosis of common physical conditions.

Editorial

Updated March 16, 2018

Raiwind attack

The long war against militancy grinds on, claiming yet more lives on Wednesday.
Updated March 16, 2018

Rights for rivers

It might sound like a new thought to some, but the idea of giving rights of personhood to rivers is actually an old.
Updated March 16, 2018

UNMOGIP targeted

United Nations Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan had a narrow miss when Indians shot at civilians.
March 15, 2018

Nacta’s dubious app

AN attempted solution must not perpetuate or worsen a problem. The latest brainchild of the National Counter...
March 15, 2018

Prisoner releases

IN a recent move that bodes well for cooperation between the two countries, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja...
March 15, 2018

Death of a star

PERHAPS few on this earth have come close to epitomising the term ‘differently enabled’ as did physicist Stephen...