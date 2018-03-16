DAWN.COM

India yet to grant Pakistanis visas for 806th urs of Khawaja Moinuddin at Dargah Ajmer Sharif

Javed HussainUpdated March 16, 2018

India is yet to grant visas to Pakistanis wishing to attend the urs of Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti at Dargah Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan from March 19-29, said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Friday.

Pakistanis wishing to attend the 806th annual urs of the Sufi saint at the 12th-century shrine in Ajmer ─ considered to be among the holiest Muslim shrines in India ─ were to leave for India on March 18.

Pakistanis have been permitted to take part in the urs according to a 1974 agreement between both countries which allows people to visit holy sites on either side of the border.

Every year around 500 Pakistani devotees attend the urs of the great 6th-century saint ─ also known as ‘Gharib Nawaz', or the patron of the poor ─ who introduced the Afghan-origin Chishti order, which preaches love and tolerance, to Punjab and Rajasthan.

The MoRA spokesperson told DawnNewsTV that the government is in "constant communication with Indian authorities for the timely issuance of visas".

He warned people wishing to attend the urs to refrain from travelling to Lahore until a categorical decision is made in the matter.

Joshua
Mar 16, 2018 04:57pm

India !!

SkyHawk
Mar 16, 2018 05:15pm

India must grant Pakistanis timely visas to attend the Urs of Sufi saint in Ajmer (India) according to the agreement without any further delay. Pakistan also issues well-timed visas to over 2600 Sikh Pilgrims each year regularly to attend the birth celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in Lahore (Pakistan).

Babu
Mar 16, 2018 05:15pm

By both sides, All religious and medical visas should be granted with thorough security clearance as in the past many of the people don't return and remain un-traced. Govt should consider putting GPS anklets and other means for tracking and regular reporting.

Akil Akhtar
Mar 16, 2018 05:15pm

Indians are just hate filled and frustrated that they have not been able to finish off Pakistan.....which has even won against their support for terrorists in Balochistan...

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 16, 2018 06:28pm

Love you Ajmeri baba, your follower is doing your job of spreading peace, love and harmony. Langar will continue Inshallah.

SHAHRYAR SHIRAZI
Mar 16, 2018 06:39pm

With RSS running the Govt, which sees Pakistan as an extension of Afghan invasion into India 1000 years ago, this kind of behavior is expected.

