India yet to grant Pakistanis visas for 806th urs of Khawaja Moinuddin at Dargah Ajmer Sharif

India is yet to grant visas to Pakistanis wishing to attend the urs of Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti at Dargah Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan from March 19-29, said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Friday.

Pakistanis wishing to attend the 806th annual urs of the Sufi saint at the 12th-century shrine in Ajmer ─ considered to be among the holiest Muslim shrines in India ─ were to leave for India on March 18.

Pakistanis have been permitted to take part in the urs according to a 1974 agreement between both countries which allows people to visit holy sites on either side of the border.

Every year around 500 Pakistani devotees attend the urs of the great 6th-century saint ─ also known as ‘Gharib Nawaz', or the patron of the poor ─ who introduced the Afghan-origin Chishti order, which preaches love and tolerance, to Punjab and Rajasthan.

The MoRA spokesperson told DawnNewsTV that the government is in "constant communication with Indian authorities for the timely issuance of visas".

He warned people wishing to attend the urs to refrain from travelling to Lahore until a categorical decision is made in the matter.