DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sex, money, spying: The Robert Mueller probe into Russian meddling has it all

AFPMarch 16, 2018

Email


Sex. Money laundering. Espionage. The investigation of Washington special prosecutor Robert Mueller is bursting its seams, going far beyond Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

After indicting 19 people so far, Mueller's team has put on edge many people in President Donald Trump's orbit, not least Trump himself. But the investigators appear to still have a long way to go before wrapping up their probe.

Here are the various directions of Mueller's investigation:

Collusion: dirt on Clinton

The investigation's main focus is possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia. Moscow allegedly offered the campaign compromising materials on Trump rival Hillary Clinton several times — some of which was published by WikiLeaks.

According to reports and court filings, separate offers were made to campaign advisors George Papadopoulos and Carter Page. Another was allegedly made to top campaign officials, including Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort, in a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer.

A key question: What did Trump know about that offer?

Mueller is also reportedly eyeing Republican political consultant Roger Stone over his contacts with WikiLeaks during the campaign.

Back-channels to Moscow

There was a spider-web of contacts between campaign officials and Russians, but it is unclear what they add up to. Page, formerly a Moscow-based investment banker, visited Russia during the campaign, and was already the target of an FBI espionage investigation. Papadopoulos admitted to numerous contacts with Russians in England, as he sought to arrange a trip by Trump to Moscow.

Kushner has admitted discussing a private communications channel with the Russians after the election, for unclear purposes. At that time Trump's national security aide Michael Flynn was also having secretive conversations with Russia's ambassador. Campaign chair Paul Manafort, according to The Washington Post, offered to share campaign information with Oleg Deripaska, a Russian tycoon with Kremlin links.

The Post also reported that Mueller is probing a meeting that an associate of Trump, Erik Prince, held with a senior Russian in the Seychelles in January 2017 as another "back channel" effort.

Russian hacking/disinformation

Surprisingly, the Mueller probe has also dug deeply into the Russian meddling itself, and not only to fill out the picture of what happened in 2016. In February, Mueller indicted 13 Russians linked to the Internet Research Agency for their efforts to manipulate US public opinion. That group included Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin. Mueller is also expected to indict people involved in the hacking theft of Clinton materials.

Follow the money

Mueller has already charged former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and campaign deputy Rick Gates over laundering $75 million tied to work they did for pro-Moscow Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovych.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Mueller has subpoenaed records from the billionaire president's umbrella company, the Trump Organization, related to Russia and other matters under investigation.

That could cut a broad swath: Russians figured large as customers in the business, with many buying condominiums in his New York and Florida projects.

In 2013, Trump partnered with a Moscow developer with Putin links to hold his Miss Universe contest in Moscow.

Trump's 2008 sale of a Palm Beach mansion to Russian oligarch Dmitry Ryobolev for $95 million, which Trump paid only $41 million for, has also raised eyebrows.

There are also questions about Kushner's seeking international financing for a heavily indebted New York property owned by his family business, and how that may have intersected with the Trump campaign.

Sex

Mueller could also be looking into the possible existence of a lurid videotape in Russian hands involving Trump and prostitutes dating back to the Miss Universe. That was reported in the dossier on links between the campaign and Russia produced by British ex-spy Christopher Steele. Steele, much of whose report has proven to be accurate, was interviewed by Mueller's team last year. Steele's sources said the video could provide the Kremlin with leverage over Trump.

Obstruction

The weightiest charge Mueller is exploring is Trump's possible obstruction of his investigation. Trump's firing of FBI director James Comey, his constant comments on the investigation, possibly covering up the June 2016 Trump tower meeting, and other actions could support the charge. But Mueller will need powerful evidence to prove it, as it could set up a hearing on impeaching the president in Congress.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
riz1
Mar 16, 2018 02:42pm

Looks like Russia was intimately involved in foisting Trump on the world as the world's most powerful man. And now, Trump is pushing us into an isolated corner. Due to our improving relations with Russia, perhaps we can convince Russia to talk some sense into Trump and let go of the unrelenting pressure - loss of aid, sanctions, drones, strikes, FATF etc.

M.Saeed
Mar 16, 2018 03:27pm

So, we are not alone. Corruption of all sorts is everywhere in the world

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Supporting seniors

Supporting seniors

Untreated mental disorders in an older adult can worsen the prognosis of common physical conditions.

Editorial

Updated March 16, 2018

Raiwind attack

The long war against militancy grinds on, claiming yet more lives on Wednesday.
Updated March 16, 2018

Rights for rivers

It might sound like a new thought to some, but the idea of giving rights of personhood to rivers is actually an old.
Updated March 16, 2018

UNMOGIP targeted

United Nations Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan had a narrow miss when Indians shot at civilians.
March 15, 2018

Nacta’s dubious app

AN attempted solution must not perpetuate or worsen a problem. The latest brainchild of the National Counter...
March 15, 2018

Prisoner releases

IN a recent move that bodes well for cooperation between the two countries, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja...
March 15, 2018

Death of a star

PERHAPS few on this earth have come close to epitomising the term ‘differently enabled’ as did physicist Stephen...