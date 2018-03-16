DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan designated new chief of air staff

Naveed SiddiquiMarch 16, 2018

Email


Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan — Photo Courtesy: PAF
Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan — Photo Courtesy: PAF

Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was designated as the new chief of air staff of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) by the federal government on Friday

Air Marshal Mujahid Khan will take command on March 19, when incumbent Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman retires from his post.

Air Marshal Khan was first commissioned in the GD (P) Branch of the PAF in December 1983.

During his time at the PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Air Marshal Khan received the coveted Sword of Honour, Best Pilot Trophy and the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal.

During his tenure of service, Air Marshal Khan held various command and staff appointments including command of a Fighter Squadron ─ a tactical attack wing, Base Commander of two elite F-16 bases and Air Officer Commanding of Regional Air Command.

He is a qualified flying instructor and a graduate from the Combat Commanders’ School, Jordan's Command and Staff College, Air War College, Faisal and National Defence University, Islamabad.

He has also served as a personal staff officer to a former chief of air staff, an assistant chief of air staff (Operations), the deputy chief of air staff (Operations) and the director general C4I at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

Presently, he holds two appointments as deputy chief of air staff (Support) and the director general of the Air Force Strategic Command at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

The air officer has flown various training and fighter aircraft including the F-16, F-6, FT-5, T-37, and MFI-17.

In recognition of his meritorious services, he has been awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, the Sitara-i-Imtiaz and the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
AdilMustafa
Mar 16, 2018 02:06pm

Excellent credentials! Best of luck

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 16, 2018 02:17pm

Welcome to the club. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Affectee
Mar 16, 2018 02:19pm

I hope, Fazaia Housing Society Gujranwala, issue also gets resolved now.

Amer Rao
Mar 16, 2018 03:25pm

Congratulations, Pakistan Zindabad

waqar Ahmed saqib
Mar 16, 2018 03:40pm

the BEST selection by the govt.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Supporting seniors

Supporting seniors

Untreated mental disorders in an older adult can worsen the prognosis of common physical conditions.

Editorial

Updated March 16, 2018

Raiwind attack

The long war against militancy grinds on, claiming yet more lives on Wednesday.
Updated March 16, 2018

Rights for rivers

It might sound like a new thought to some, but the idea of giving rights of personhood to rivers is actually an old.
Updated March 16, 2018

UNMOGIP targeted

United Nations Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan had a narrow miss when Indians shot at civilians.
March 15, 2018

Nacta’s dubious app

AN attempted solution must not perpetuate or worsen a problem. The latest brainchild of the National Counter...
March 15, 2018

Prisoner releases

IN a recent move that bodes well for cooperation between the two countries, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja...
March 15, 2018

Death of a star

PERHAPS few on this earth have come close to epitomising the term ‘differently enabled’ as did physicist Stephen...