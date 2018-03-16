Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan designated new chief of air staff

Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was designated as the new chief of air staff of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) by the federal government on Friday

Air Marshal Mujahid Khan will take command on March 19, when incumbent Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman retires from his post.

Air Marshal Khan was first commissioned in the GD (P) Branch of the PAF in December 1983.

During his time at the PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Air Marshal Khan received the coveted Sword of Honour, Best Pilot Trophy and the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal.

During his tenure of service, Air Marshal Khan held various command and staff appointments including command of a Fighter Squadron ─ a tactical attack wing, Base Commander of two elite F-16 bases and Air Officer Commanding of Regional Air Command.

He is a qualified flying instructor and a graduate from the Combat Commanders’ School, Jordan's Command and Staff College, Air War College, Faisal and National Defence University, Islamabad.

He has also served as a personal staff officer to a former chief of air staff, an assistant chief of air staff (Operations), the deputy chief of air staff (Operations) and the director general C4I at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

Presently, he holds two appointments as deputy chief of air staff (Support) and the director general of the Air Force Strategic Command at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

The air officer has flown various training and fighter aircraft including the F-16, F-6, FT-5, T-37, and MFI-17.

In recognition of his meritorious services, he has been awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, the Sitara-i-Imtiaz and the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.