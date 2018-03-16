DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
Ufone Publishing Partner

Zalmi face resurgent Qalandars in contest to keep Peshawar's playoff dreams alive

Dawn.comMarch 16, 2018

Email


Peshawar Zalmi will face Lahore Qalandars in Sharjah on Friday in the penultimate match of the group stage fixtures before the four top sides in the league progress to the playoffs.

While the Qalandars — who are already out of the running — will be looking to extend a surprising three-win streak, the game holds immense importance for Zalmi as a loss today will knock the defending champions out of the race for the PSL 3 trophy.

Having lost three of their last four games, Zalmi will want Kamran Akmal, who scored 75 against Karachi Kings yesterday, and skipper Darren Sammy to continue playing their brand of fiery cricket.

Meanwhile, the Qalandars — who have turned up as an entirely different side after being eliminated from the trophy campaign — will rely on power-hitters Fakhar Zaman, Anton Devcich and Brendan McCullum to pull one of their trademark innings out of their bags.

The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm, and, with the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United game later in the day, will decide which two of the three sides — Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi — will march ahead.

If Zalmi win today and Kings lose, the former will take the second spot on the table, giving them an extra chance of making it to the final, as the top two teams will play a qualifier in Dubai, the winner of which will go directly to Karachi.

The loser of the qualifier will play the winner of the first eliminator between the teams ranked third and fourth on the table.

PSL2018 Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 16, 2018 02:33pm

Let's wait and see if Qalandars can become Sikanders in this crucial PSL 2018 encounter?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Supporting seniors

Supporting seniors

Untreated mental disorders in an older adult can worsen the prognosis of common physical conditions.

Editorial

Updated March 16, 2018

Raiwind attack

The long war against militancy grinds on, claiming yet more lives on Wednesday.
Updated March 16, 2018

Rights for rivers

It might sound like a new thought to some, but the idea of giving rights of personhood to rivers is actually an old.
Updated March 16, 2018

UNMOGIP targeted

United Nations Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan had a narrow miss when Indians shot at civilians.
March 15, 2018

Nacta’s dubious app

AN attempted solution must not perpetuate or worsen a problem. The latest brainchild of the National Counter...
March 15, 2018

Prisoner releases

IN a recent move that bodes well for cooperation between the two countries, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja...
March 15, 2018

Death of a star

PERHAPS few on this earth have come close to epitomising the term ‘differently enabled’ as did physicist Stephen...