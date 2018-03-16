NAB, Interior Ministry at odds over placing names of Sharif family members on ECL: sources
The Ministry of Interior has refused to place the names of five Sharif family members on the Exit Control List (ECL), sources within the National Accountability Bureau told DawnNewsTV on Friday.
NAB and the ministry have been at loggerheads over the issue of putting names of the Sharif family members — including of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif — on the ECL for a while, said a well-placed source.
The anti-corruption watchdog had requested the interior ministry to place the names of Nawaz Sharif; his sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz; daughter Maryam Nawaz; and son-in-law retired Capt Mohammad Safdar on the ECL. The request was made over the suspicion that the Sharifs — all of whom are facing corruption cases in the accountability courts — may attempt to leave the country ahead of the trials' conclusions.
The ministry is supposed to put the names of suspects issued by NAB on the ECL, the source said, adding that those at the helm of affairs at the ministry have refused to cooperate when it comes to barring the Sharifs from travelling abroad.
The ministry has reportedly been refusing to entertain NAB’s request on the grounds that it would place the Sharif family members’ names on the ECL only on a court’s order.
The NAB officials, on the other hand, have termed this argument a "delaying tactic". According to the source, the interior ministry in the past had never refused NAB’s requests to place the names of suspects on the ECL. Now, however, the ministry has decided to take the federal cabinet on board with regards to the issue, the source added.
Currently, a four-member committee headed by an additional secretary of the ministry places or deletes names from the ECL on the recommendations of courts, tribunals and agencies.
The ministry, however, has decided to strip the committee of its powers to regulate the ECL, another source told DawnNewsTV. A new summary has been devised in this regard, the source said, adding that if passed, only the interior minister or secretary would have the powers to insert or delete names from the list. The summary has yet to be sent to the federal cabinet.
On Friday, the issue also echoed in the Punjab Assembly when Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, reiterated the demand to put names of the Sharif family members on the ECL. He accused Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal of showing reluctance to place the names on the ECL.
The speaker, however, refrained the opposition leader from speaking on the issue.
DawnNewsTV has approached the interior ministry for a comment on the issue and is awaiting a response.
Additional reporting by Shakeel Qarar and Arif Malik
SC should give direct orders to put the name of corrupt Sharif family on ECL.
The law should be same for every citizen & NS plus family is accused of 900 billion misappropriation .... so interior minister should work for the state, rather then sharif family ....
Only interim government can place NS on ECL.
What a mockery of law by these so called democrats. One law for poor and other for powerful and rich. Interior minister Ahsan Iqbal should be arrested for blatantly flaunting the law of the land.
Well, if between time NS family leave Pakistan then SC should put Ahsan Iqbal in jail until NS returns. PML-N is misusing democracy knowingly that NS and his family are criminals.
NAB should not be reporting to the ministry. What is the point in having a department like NAB under the corrupt politicians?. I can see a clear conflict of interest.
MOI taking action against Musharraf by suspending his nic, passport, but not placing Nawaz on ECL. Sounds like MOI is compromised.
I vote for the Supreme Court to settle the issue once for all.
This will set an example when the political party in power with absolute majority puts travel restrictions on its own founder and his family pending corruption investigation. If this is achieve then any political party or figure will think many times before committing corruption.
The question is why NAB has been & is still waiting to go to the Supreme Court to get orders to put NS family on ECL. Not only the interior ministry is reluctant, but the NAB too doesn’t seem to be very keen in doing what needs to be done.
ahsan iqbal will be in jail as he will be declared facilitator for money laundering... mark my words...
Clear evidence that ministers of PML-N government are loyal to individuals and not to the State. This government is trying to take the country into civil war as they are not interested in saving the country but are loyal to their puppet-masters to save their looted wealth.
Any Syurprise? The Interior Minister belongs to the same party. Why would he place names of his boos and his family on ECL?
THe SCP should direct the Minister of Interior to execute its instructions or be held in contempt of court.
PTI should highlight this to the nation how ministers are protecting sharif family.
@Ahsan Gul "Well, if between time NS family leave Pakistan then SC should put Ahsan Iqbal in jail until NS returns." That will not be something that NS would like to avoid. He's not going anywhere, in any case. He doesn't have any choice.