SC gives Sindh IG yet another deadline to arrest still at-large Rao Anwar
The Supreme Court on Friday gave Sindh Inspector General (IG) A.D. Khowaja until Monday to arrest the absconding Sindh police officer Rao Anwar after Khowaja assured the court that Anwar would be arrested soon.
The development came during the hearing of the suo motu case regarding the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud at the SC's Karachi registry.
The court asked the Sindh IG to present a report in Islamabad registry on Monday, March 19.
The SC had in January issued a three-day deadline for Anwar's arrest while another was given by an anti-terrorism court last month. However, the authorities have failed to do so — despite support from intelligence agencies — amid rumours that the absconding officer has flown abroad.
Read: Rao Anwar and the killing fields of Karachi
Speaking after the hearing, Sindh IG said that Anwar's videos acquired from Karachi and Islamabad airports are not clear enough and efforts are being made to find more footage. He added that during the ongoing investigation, no evidence has been found of the former Malir SSP travelling abroad.
He told the media that the court had allowed the police more time to arrest Anwar upon his request.
Naqeeb's father Mohammad Khan again rejected rumours of any backdoor deal with Anwar and reiterated his confidence in the courts. "We will continue to appear in court until Rao Anwar is arrested," he said.
The court has so far received two letters from Anwar — first requesting a free and fair joint investigation team and the second asking court to unfreeze his accounts. The veracity of the letters has yet to be ascertained.
Staged encounter
In January, Naqeebullah, who hailed from South Waziristan, was killed along with three other suspects in an 'encounter' with a police team headed by SSP Anwar in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of Karachi.
When questioned, Anwar had claimed that the deceased was a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant. However, Rao has been on the run since the probe team, in its report, concluded that Naqeebullah's murder was extrajudicial and that the victim had no links to the terrorist organisation.
A statement reportedly issued by a spokesperson of TTP's South Waziristan chapter had termed Anwar's claim as "baseless", clarifying that Naqeebullah had no links with the banned militant outfit.
Naqeebullah's family had also disputed the SSP's claim, saying that the 27-year-old had no links with any militant organisation.
Naqeebullah — whose name is given as Naseemullah on his national identity card — was a shop owner fond of modelling, a relative of the deceased had earlier told Dawn.
Following an uproar on social media over the staged encounter, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had taken notice of the incident.
The next day, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had also taken suo motu notice of the incident.
Comments (13)
It's beyond comprehension how the authorities lost track of Rao Anwar when they knew he was the prime suspect in this case? What a sheer incompetence and failure of intelligence. There is a possibility that he'll be eliminated before being arrested.
People who know really know where he is hiding!
Some institutions seem protecting him.
gps is always with him still they are not able to track him.
The law makers and law enforcers should have the courage to demand snap search of Bilawal and Zardari Houses up and down the country. After all Zardari called Rao a “Brave Child”!!
In my view, Sind police has miserably failed to arrest Rao Anwar who has disappeared with his close associates. This shows their incompetency or reluctance to arrest RA, because, he has backing of a political Don and conducted all fake encounters, as instructed - it looks highly suspicious, and I won't be surprised to find out at a later date that RA was hidden in Sind government's buildings. Shame on such coward people, who conduct and support fake encounters for their self interest!
Without cooperation of Police, Rap Anwar will remain a fugitive.
This too shall pass. How many deadlines have been issued and ignored so far? That is very telling about Police efforts to arrest one of their own rebels.
Not going to happen. He probably is already in Dubai or the UK.
I don't understand why IG has agreed that Rao Anwar would be arrested within 3 days. This is impossible task. He is well protected wherever he is hiring. He will come out only when he is safe.For time being everyone has to forget about him.
Anyone who has been following Pakistan politics, can figure out in a matter of seconds what has actually happened with Rao Anwar!
@Mahmood ...IG should be warned that if Rao is not found that they would put IG in jail...
Absconding Sindh police mouse Rao Anwer killed approx 500/600 innocent people he should be bring to law, who are his master and whom he was paying monthly posting money. now he is under protective custody of his master, AD Khawaja is not understanding real police policy take custody of his family and his property. Mouse will come out from his place.
What a great country where a Finance Minister & SSP are absconders and the rulers & leaders call this as fruits of democracy ,