Extrajudicial killing in Kasur: inspectors declared guilty by JIT get bail

KASUR: Two inspectors allegedly involved in the extrajudicial killing of Mudassar got post-arrest bail from a local court on Thursday.

A joint investigation team (JIT) is investigating the death of Mudassar, whose case was highlighted in the media after the arrest of Imran in the Zainab murder case. Mudassar was picked by Kasur police on Feb 24, 2017 in the rape-cum-murder of a minor girl of the locality, and was killed the same day.

The DNA profiling and revelation of Imran, later, showed that the minor girl was raped and killed by him (Imran).

Deputy Prosecutor General Waqar Abid says he will appeal against the bail verdict for inspectors Riaz Abbas and Younus Dogar as the accused could not be bailed when the JIT had declared them guilty and eyewitnesses had got their statements recorded with the JIT.

He told Dawn that Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ali and Constable Amjad Ali had got their statements recorded with the JIT that inspectors Tariq Bashir Cheema, Riaz Abbas and Younas Dogar had killed Mudassar just to pacify the protests that had erupted after the killing of the minor girl.

Inspectors Riaz Abbas and Younas Dogar were arrested after the JIT declared them guilty of killing the youth. Inspector Tariq Bashir Cheema submitted an application seeking his pre-arrest bail that was rejected over non-prosecution.

Things got fishy on Tuesday, when complainant Jamila Bibi, mother of Mudassar, submitted an application with the local court that inspectors Riaz, Dogar and Cheema were not involved in the murder of her son.

Mr Abid said the real heirs of Mudassar were his one-year-old son Abdullah and his widow. He said how Jamila Bibi could give such a statement at the bail stage.

On Thursday, the court observed that the case was fit for further inquiry and accepted bail applications of inspectors Riaz and Dogar.

Mudassar, 22, was an ordinary power loom worker in a factory near Wadana on Ferozepur Road. He was married one and a half years before his death in extrajudicial killing.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2018