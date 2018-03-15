Two killed, seven injured in Kila Saifullah explosion

At least two persons were killed and seven members of a family were injured when an explosion occurred inside a house in Balochistan's Kila Saifullah district on Thursday, DawnNewsTV reported.

The injured, which included women and children, were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in Kila Saifullah.

The house collapsed as a result of the explosion and several people were reportedly trapped under the debris.

"Some people are still trapped under the debris of the damaged house," said Deputy Commissioner Killa Saifullah Shafqat Anwar Shahwani.

"The rescue operation is still underway as more casualties are feared," Shahwani added.

The nature of the blast currently remains unknown and the law enforcement agencies are trying to ascertain its cause.

Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies reached the site of the incident to start a probe following the blast, which was heard far and wide and caused panic in the area.

Balochistan has faced a number of security challenges in recent months, with security personnel in the province often being targeted in roadside explosions and suicide attacks.

The province has been experiencing incidents of violence and targeted killings for over a decade. More than 1,400 incidents targeting the minority Shia and Hazara community have taken place in the province during the past 15 years.

On Wednesday, nine people, including five policemen, were killed and 20 others injured in a suicide attack on a police check-post set up near a religious gathering in Raiwind.