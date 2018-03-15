DAWN.COM

PIA stewards involved in smuggling drugs jailed for 2 years by French court

Dawn.com | Tahir NaseerUpdated March 15, 2018

Two stewards of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) detained in the French capital last week in connection with their involvement in drug smuggling have been sentenced to two years in prison each by a French court, it emerged on Thursday.

Flight Steward Tanveer Gulzar was arrested by French customs after four packets of drugs were recovered from hidden pockets of his coat during a body search at Paris's Charles de Gaulle Airport. Steward Amir Moeen was detained after police interrogated Gulzar.

Investigators had presented the two stewards before a court in France, which handed down a two-year prison sentence to each of them after finding them guilty of smuggling drugs on Islamabad-Paris flight PK-749, sources in the airlines told DawnNewsTV.

See: PIA's turbulent flight into the sunset

When contacted, PIA spokesman Mashood Tajwar told Dawn.com that airlines officials are aware of the reports of sentencing, but they are awaiting a copy of the court verdict.

Once the judgment has been received, the stewards — who had been suspended — will be dismissed from service, Tajwar said.

French authorities had arrested Moeen from his hotel on Gulzar's tip. According to sources, he had allegedly facilitated Gulzar in smuggling the drugs.

According to reports, Gulzar was carrying four packets of heroin weighing one kilogramme each, worth at least Rs40 million. However, the airlines' spokesman had told Dawn at the time that French officials had not informed PIA management about the kind and quantity of drugs

Sources told DawnNewsTV that the aviation secretary has written to PIA CEO Musharraf Rasool Cyan, asking him to submit a report after assigning responsibility on officials involved in the incident and those found to have shown negligence.

Iftikhar Anwar
Mar 15, 2018 06:22pm

well done.

Fareed N
Mar 15, 2018 06:32pm

PIA, never a dull moment.

JoycesJeeps
Mar 15, 2018 06:44pm

nothing to do with ur group.

Dark Justice
Mar 15, 2018 06:44pm

One after the other incident and no one at the top is being held accountable. Why necessary controls are not being put in place? Shame on PIA. You never miss a chance to embarrass us.

Gohar
Mar 15, 2018 06:54pm

Well done French court. You did very well...

ABE
Mar 15, 2018 07:14pm

Oh yeah! Make the country proud.

Two years suffering in a French Jail may not be so bad compared to the benefis and money she created for her family smuggling drugs on board PIA flights!

Asif Khasmiri
Mar 15, 2018 07:16pm

Congrads PIA - another high for you - well done

