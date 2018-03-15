Sialkot police officer suspended from duty after caught manhandling girl on video
A police officer in Sialkot who was caught on video manhandling a child during a raid on a residence in the Dhera Sindha area was suspended from active duty on Thursday.
The video, which went viral on social media, shows a police officer identified as Sadar Police Station's Sub-Inspector Tahir grabbing a girl sitting on a motorcycle ─ believed to be between 4-7 years old ─ by her arm and tossing her harshly onto the ground at her family's home on Wednesday.
The girl's father, who is currently embroiled in an ongoing dispute with relatives, told DawnNewsTV that despite securing interim bail in the case, police officers had raided his home and misbehaved with his family, including the person shooting the video, who was allegedly subjected to physical violence and abusive language.
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Asad Sarfaraz took notice of the incident and also condemned it.
"The police officer in question has been suspended," he said, adding: "Disrespect shown by any person in uniform towards the public will not be tolerated."
He said an inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the matter.
Responding to a remark about the Punjab Police uniform being changed but the attitudes of officers still remaining the same, the DPO said reformation of the police force was an ongoing process and naturally one that won't happen overnight.
"The higher-ups are working on training officers to have a service-oriented approach and instilling values where they feel they have the role of protectors in society," he said while talking to DawnNewsTV.
He regretted that such events still do occur but assured that there has been a marked decline in their frequency.
Comments (21)
Good job but not enough. His body language is dangerous the way he is performing his job, he could easily kill someone in rage while being a police officer on duty. Please release him from his job as he is incapable of dealing with escalated situations. In video he seems to be part of escalation rather a solution. I live in the west, and if cop stops you for traffic violations, the first thing they do is say you good morning/afternoon/evening sir, may I have your insurance, drivers license and ownership, if necessary he or she will write a ticket, and tells you, thank you and please have a safe drive. The police officers should have the very soft and calm attitude not animal like as this this police officer was behaving in the video.
Simple suspension is not a punishment. If the desire is to bring discipline in the police force, the culprit must be given exemplary punishment apart from dismissal from service permanently.
Glad I was not there as at this very moment, I would be very mad and will call my family member serving in Pakistan Army Rangers, because sadly these corrupt police of Punjab only understand the language of force. I love you Police but not the corrupt one. They are all enlisted on the basis of mega corruption and personal loyalty to the every Dooming Sharif loot empire.
Suspention is not enough, this is an attack on a defenceless child and the man must be arrested.
A gross shame for the policemen involved. They should be punished by the same law that they work for. Unless serious action is taken, their attitude will never change.
Such sorta bestial police officer should be sentenced into jail..While having involved in such unthinkable activities.
That's nothing new. Government employees has never been trained for "people-serving" mindset!
Dismiss him from service, not fit to be a police officer. Suspension is too light a sentence, he needs to be punished.
Power of media
@Imtiaz Ali Khan That’s true man Pakistan police is so corrupt and Incompetent that now whenever anything bad happen like fights etc.... people rush towards nearest cantonment Instead of police station
I don't think an addiction of bad behaviour can be changed even after training, they need to go through the proper rehabilitation programme as drugs addicted people go through (if you are really keen to reappoint them) , until then they and all other similar lower ranked officials should be barred to do their job as they interact more with civilians then the big wiggs.
Animals in uniform
bad very bad
There is hardly any decline in tendency. Police is the same rude and rogue as always. A person in need of police help, thinks thousand times before contacting them in any emergency.
Stop with these stupid committes. Tired of them. Take action.
This person is not fit for a job. Specially not in the services sector. He needs proper mental help.
These days you get caught on camera but you always been watch by Allaha
This is the mindset of rulers which has trickled down. Like the rulers, the government employees especially the law enforcement personnel also consider themselves as rulers and not servants of the people. This mindset can't be unless the rulers change their mindset, which seems quite unlikely because the people themselves like to be ruled rather than served. Anyway, this police officer must be punished to the maximum extent of the law to serve as a deterrent or others.
He is not fit to be a Police Officer.
A police officers role is to protect the public and uphold the law. Suspension is not proportionate he should be arrested and prosecuted for assaulting a minor who had nothing to do with the situation. These police officers need to be made an example of otherwise they will continue to behave the same way.
In the above case the officer should be sacked and prosecuted, period.
He must be made an example to terrify other oppressors in the otherwise most corrupt department of this country.....period.
This police officer must not go unpunished.