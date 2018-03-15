Sialkot police officer suspended from duty after caught manhandling girl on video

A police officer in Sialkot who was caught on video manhandling a child during a raid on a residence in the Dhera Sindha area was suspended from active duty on Thursday.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows a police officer identified as Sadar Police Station's Sub-Inspector Tahir grabbing a girl sitting on a motorcycle ─ believed to be between 4-7 years old ─ by her arm and tossing her harshly onto the ground at her family's home on Wednesday.

The girl's father, who is currently embroiled in an ongoing dispute with relatives, told DawnNewsTV that despite securing interim bail in the case, police officers had raided his home and misbehaved with his family, including the person shooting the video, who was allegedly subjected to physical violence and abusive language.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Asad Sarfaraz took notice of the incident and also condemned it.

"The police officer in question has been suspended," he said, adding: "Disrespect shown by any person in uniform towards the public will not be tolerated."

He said an inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

Responding to a remark about the Punjab Police uniform being changed but the attitudes of officers still remaining the same, the DPO said reformation of the police force was an ongoing process and naturally one that won't happen overnight.

"The higher-ups are working on training officers to have a service-oriented approach and instilling values where they feel they have the role of protectors in society," he said while talking to DawnNewsTV.

He regretted that such events still do occur but assured that there has been a marked decline in their frequency.