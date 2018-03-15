DAWN.COM

Pakistan calls back envoy to India 'for consultations' after harassment of diplomats in Delhi

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated March 15, 2018

In light of repeated incidents of harassment of Pakistani diplomats at the hands of Indian authorities in the Indian capital, Islamabad has called back Pakistan's High Commissioner to New Delhi "for consultations", Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said at a weekly press briefing on Thursday.

Incidents of harassment of Pakistani diplomats and their families that are posted in India have emerged recently, with unidentified people chasing and clocking a car carrying the children of a counsellor just this week. The children were allegedly filmed and photographed for 40 minutes, leaving them traumatised.

The FO on Tuesday had summoned a senior Indian diplomat to protest the continued harassment, accusing Indian authorities of complicity as, despite providing evidence of such incidents to India's Foreign Ministry, "no positive action" had been taken as yet.

Dr Faisal during today's briefing said that deliberate maltreatment of diplomats and their families by India is not confined to single event and continues unabated despite Pakistan's protest, Radio Pakistan reported.

He insisted that Pakistan would go to 'any lengths' to ensure the safety of its diplomats posted abroad. "The security of our diplomats is paramount, and Pakistan will take every step in this regard," he said.

The FO spokesperson also warned India against "political point-scoring" through playing "the Pakistan card in its domestic politics."

Dr Faisal claimed that political parties in Pakistan did not use anti-India sentiment during their election campaigns and urged Indian politicians to follow suit. Although the general election in India is due early next year, political parties and players are already forming alliances and strategies in the run-up to 2019.

Hardline Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a member of the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party, who was elected in 2014 has the highest personal approval ratings currently, according to the Times of India, with nearly 90 per cent of Indians holding a favourable opinion of him.

However, analysts have warned that the snatching away of a handful of seats from the BJP ─ which currently rules 21 of India's 29 states ─ by opposition parties in by-polls last year, may be an indication that anti-incumbency may factor into the next Indian general election.

BhaRAT
Mar 15, 2018 04:52pm

That’s great welldone Pakistan government expose the real face of India

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 15, 2018 04:52pm

India is breaking all democratic rules and trying to bullying our diplomatic community. This is uneithical and will NOT be acceptable!

steevan roham
Mar 15, 2018 04:59pm

Thats good don't rush to send him back

BhaRAT
Mar 15, 2018 05:01pm

Welldone Pakistan government can’t believe how bad Indians treat their guests

An Indian
Mar 15, 2018 05:02pm

Is someone going to talk about the Pakistani harassment of Indian Diplomats here (and that's how it started) or is it going to stay one-sided and talk about how the Pakistani Diplomats were victimized alone?

Tumgan Dulogho
Mar 15, 2018 05:13pm

“..Dr Faisal claimed that political parties in Pakistan did not use anti-India sentiment during their election campaigns..” ..wow really??

neutral
Mar 15, 2018 05:14pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani yes it should not be taken lying down. please call them back permanently.

vorshal
Mar 15, 2018 05:16pm

Grow up and talk some sense!

Indian
Mar 15, 2018 05:17pm

Please keep your diplomat in Pakistan only. Don't send him back to India.

Jamil Soomro, New York City
Mar 15, 2018 05:19pm

Relations between India and Pakistan will never improve as long as the Hindutuva Government is in power.

Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Mar 15, 2018 05:24pm

why do we need them, cut all ties.

Leo
Mar 15, 2018 05:33pm

Please don't send him back for mutual happiness

