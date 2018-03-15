DAWN.COM

Pakistan ranked happiest among neighbouring countries: UN report

Dawn.comUpdated March 15, 2018

Pakistanis are the happiest among all their bordering nations, a 2018 United Nations report on happiness revealed.

According to the sixth World Happiness Report, Islamabad is 58 points ahead of its arch-rival India, 11 points ahead of all-weather friend China, 31 of Iran, and 70 points ahead of Afghanistan on the ranking table of happiness.

The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network's annual survey report ranked Pakistan on the 75 spot among 156 countries. The ranking was based on six indicators: income per capita, life expectancy, social support, freedom, generosity and corruption.

The report declared Finland the world’s happiest country whereas Burundi bagged the last position; Bangladesh was ranked 115, down 40 points compared to Pakistan; Sri Lanka was ranked 116; China 86; Iran 106; India 133; and Afghanistan was ranked 145 on the index.

Norway, Denmark and Iceland clinched the second, third and fourth position, respectively.

Happiness of migrants

The issue of migration was placed at the heart of the 2018 report, which also ranked 117 countries according to the happiness of their immigrants.

“The most striking finding of the report is the remarkable consistency between the happiness of immigrants and the locally born,” said John Helliwell, co-editor of the report and a professor at the University of British Columbia.

The study found that the 10 happiest countries in the overall rankings also scored highest on immigrant happiness.

Comments (44)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 15, 2018 04:07pm

Welcome to the happiest land and people in South Asia. Keep it up and hang on tough.

salman
Mar 15, 2018 04:09pm

Pakistanis knows how to live in a difficult situation and yet smile, laugh. Its in our fiber! Alhamdulillah.

BhaRAT
Mar 15, 2018 04:10pm

I love this easygoing attitude of Pakistanis and probably the only reasons why we’ve gone through the toughest period of our history from 2008 to 2014 when terrorism was sky high but still as a nation we were united and supported our government and army If it was any other nation it would’ve been collapsed already

Shah
Mar 15, 2018 04:12pm

Pakistan has everything which require to become an Asian Tiger: land, sea, people, infrastucture, education institutions, rivers and so on and so on. We MUST make sure we do not miss the 21st century train.

Deepak
Mar 15, 2018 04:13pm

I hope at least this news makes you happy !

Dil Say Pakistan
Mar 15, 2018 04:13pm

So it proves that happiness has no link with GDP numbers otherwise China would have been happiest country.

Khurram
Mar 15, 2018 04:22pm

Proves that crime and corruption has nothing to do with happiness. Pakistan zindabad.

Farjee
Mar 15, 2018 04:23pm

We are resilient nation. Seen all the worse but find happiness in small things. This is a nation which we all should be proud of

Blue Knight
Mar 15, 2018 04:23pm

Congratulation.. you again beat India on this Index.. Great Going.. lage Raho..

Hamed Quraishi
Mar 15, 2018 04:23pm

Yes we can! Police and implementation of rules and law is weak.

Patriotic
Mar 15, 2018 04:28pm

yeh UN is right, political jugglers make the whole nation happy, If we stop watching political shows aired on different channels we would come in top 10 sooner.

Obaid bin shafiq
Mar 15, 2018 04:29pm

Alhumdulilah... Love from Indian Occupied Kashmir

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 15, 2018 04:31pm

@salman you said it right yaar.

@Deepak Thank you for you kind words. I wish same to you my dear Indian brother. May Almighty bring sanity in the Politicians of IndoPak and the people who elect them, may the stop infusing hate in my people of IndoPak.

Love to you elder brother India from your beloved little blood brother Pakistan.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 15, 2018 04:33pm

@Bharat yes Pak are good strong people.

Lootra
Mar 15, 2018 04:38pm

Good for Pakistan. Congratulations.

Asadullah Shaikh
Mar 15, 2018 04:43pm

Things are getting better, esp. law & order, power issues hence overall economy. May be we will Pakistan in top 50 next year - at least.

Shri
Mar 15, 2018 04:43pm

I have seen tribal people always more happier.

BASHEER
Mar 15, 2018 04:43pm

When you know that this life is temporary and the next is eternal, then every probelm seems minor Over here

Raza
Mar 15, 2018 04:46pm

This proves what Poverty brings happiness? Is happiness a measure able entity? These social indexes are not always the best tool of science to apply on such an abstract concept. By no means, I am saying that Pakistanis are not happy. But common it is almost comparing oranges and apples.

N2
Mar 15, 2018 04:47pm

@Deepak I think you missed the story, we were happy all along. I hope this doesn’t depress your further!

Harmony-1©
Mar 15, 2018 04:47pm

@Deepak - "I hope at least this news makes you happy"

Haven't you just shown your unhappiness already – ‘at least’?

Asadullah Shaikh
Mar 15, 2018 04:50pm

We need to appreciate that things are getting better esp. law & order and power issues hence overall economy. May be we go up in the list next year in top 50 - at least :)

BhaRAT
Mar 15, 2018 04:51pm

Pakistanis know how to live and enjoy like unlike our insecure neighbors

devineconnection
Mar 15, 2018 04:52pm

Congratulations Pakistan! You definitely have learnt to be Happy despite the challenges.

Syed Shahzad Bukhari
Mar 15, 2018 04:55pm

Very nice,

Syed Shahzad Bukhari
Mar 15, 2018 04:56pm

.V nice.

Mustafa
Mar 15, 2018 04:56pm

Desire and expectations are the root cause of sorrow. The credit goes to our lawmakers and politicians who have taught the people to live happily with so less. Thank the almighty for every day you live, and you will be happy.

Manish
Mar 15, 2018 04:59pm

Congratulations

Mahmood
Mar 15, 2018 05:00pm

What makes Paksitanis happiest?

Let me think of the ways:

Corruption Poor Educational System Lack of adequate Medical Facilties Load Shedding Hazardous Drinking Water or lack of any water Contaminated Food Prodicts sold in the markets Poor Relations with 3 out of 4 neighbors Excessive Spending on Defence Drowning in Debt Dependent on handful fo Gulf States or China to stay afloat.

I could go on. But I think this is a good flavor of Happiness in the country!~

Happiness
Mar 15, 2018 05:01pm

When I was in school, our principal taught us students a simple prayer, " Happiness to those who gives happiness to others". 50 years later I reminiscent how very true was this simple prayer.

Kashif
Mar 15, 2018 05:02pm

@Deepak ...... and this makes you more unhappy. You are at 134 now instead of 133

Gaurav
Mar 15, 2018 05:05pm

If you do not know what's happening around you in your state, you are bound to be happy. We choose Realism over elusive happiness.

jawaid
Mar 15, 2018 05:06pm

The picture has relaxing effect.Good

SATT
Mar 15, 2018 05:07pm

I think Pakistan should be on top.Its birth itself brought more than joy for many.

nitin
Mar 15, 2018 05:08pm

happy for pakistan hope they succed in other indexes too

Rohit
Mar 15, 2018 05:11pm

Of course. Pakistan was created to be happy! Why should it be a surprise? What is surprising is that it is in not in top 10! Inshallah, soon...

neutral
Mar 15, 2018 05:12pm

ignorance is bliss

Irfan-Sydney
Mar 15, 2018 05:13pm

Now we will see huge Indian population migrating to Pakistan to improve their standard of living.

Alba
Mar 15, 2018 05:14pm

I believe it. I believe it.

Fazal Karim
Mar 15, 2018 05:15pm

Perhaps ignorance of problems is blessing.

Sandyboy
Mar 15, 2018 05:16pm

Congratulations!! Positive news after series of not so positive news.

Dr. Doctor
Mar 15, 2018 05:18pm

You are the happiest amongst your unhappy neighbours. It doesn't translate into you being extremely happy. Every report can be interpreted in a manner you please.

Pakistan is placed # 75 on the list of 156 countries in the world, that's pathetic but of course that relies on so many factors.

As far as the nations we are sharing borders with, it appears we are relatively less "sad" compared to them.

If you hold on to the notion that you are extremely happy and satisfied and are on top of the world just by comparing yourself to a bunch of losers, that is not the best and right approach.

While acknowledging that we are all the way down on the list, we should count our blessings but not get overjoyed by thinking 'o yeah, neighbours are worse'. This attitude won't make us improve in future.

Just count your blessings if not successful but always strive to improve.

Kiraz Khan
Mar 15, 2018 05:19pm

@salman And they accept also that situation is soon going to be like Syria and of course, it has already started. Still they know how to live happily in tough situations. :)

BAXAR
Mar 15, 2018 05:26pm

If you only see what you don't have, you'll be sad. You'll be happier when you look at what you have. Despite all of our negativity, we are still able to appreciate what we have. Good sign.

